Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Fixed Attachables

Details

Teeth problems are fairly common among the young as well as the elderly. Problems such as tooth decay and gum disease, for example, would mean the affected teeth would have to be treated immediately or removed completely before they lead to more serious complications such as heart problems.

The most common quick solution for teeth problems is fixed prosthodontics. Fixed prosthodontics allows the dentist to repair and restore one or more teeth so that they regain both their aesthetic appeal as well as their functionality. So what are the different types of fixed prosthodontics and are there more long-lasting budget-friendly solutions? Let’s take a look at some of the most common types and find out if there are better ways for patients to take care of their teeth-related problems.

Bridges

Bridges are implemented in a way that bridges the gap between one or more teeth by way of an adhesive or a metal wing. There are Cantilever bridges wherein the teeth to be bridged are held on one side of the gap, or a conventional bridge wherein they are held on either side. Bridges are less invasive and generally more affordable alternatives to implants and they can definitely work to restore your smile, as well as restore basic oral functions such as chewing and speaking. If ever the teeth involved are damaged, however, the bridge would be at risk of being compromised.

Crowns

A dental crown is often referred to as a cap that is placed on top of a tooth to repair some of the damage caused by tooth decay or trauma. They are also used to hold certain dental bridges in place. There are many different variants of dental crowns such as resin, metal, porcelain, and ceramic.

Inlays and Onlays

Inlays and Onlays are another common alternative to fix the damage caused by tooth decay. One can think of an inlay as an attachable that is more conservative than a crown but less conservative than a typical filling. Much like crowns, inlays can be made from ceramics, metals, or resins.

Veneers

Veneers are becoming more and more mainstream solutions to common aesthetic teeth problems and are generally used more for cosmetic reasons than for functional reasons. Veneers, to put it simply, are thin covers that are placed in front of the teeth to make the teeth appear more natural-looking. There are many different materials that are used to create veneers with varying levels of durability. Composite resin veneers are generally the most affordable, but the least durable. They also do not fully prevent staining from drinks such as coffee. Porcelain or Zirconia veneers are more durable, more difficult to stain, but are considerably expensive. As mentioned earlier though, veneers are mainly cosmetic tools and do not fully restore the function of normal teeth since they tend to break under pressure meaning chewing and biting into more rigid foods can damage them.

Innovative and Affordable Alternatives

So now that we have explored the different types of fixed attachable, we have gotten an idea about the pros and cons of getting each of these solutions. One common con about fixed attachables is that they do not seem to be very long-lasting despite the fact that a lot of them, such as porcelain veneers, are quite expensive. Luckily, if you do not want to spend the money to get dental implants but you find that most of the other fixed attachables are not good enough options, there is an alternative to fixed attachables available on the market. Constant innovations in dental medicine are expanding the options that are available to patients all but guaranteeing that no matter what your budget is, you no longer have to worry about losing your smile in the long run.