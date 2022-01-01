Biggest Winners in the History of Online Casino

The Internet and all the modern technologies give more possibilities for new achievements, success, new hobbies, and real money. The sphere of online casinos is not an exception. Here you can read about the biggest online gambling wins, and the list of winners, and be inspired. The article would be interesting for the newbies. Some cases are just an accident, some are the result of great work and well-built strategies.

You can earn great sums for several minutes sitting near the screen at home or any place you want. The atmosphere reminds me of a video game, a film, or an exciting fantasy trip. Everyone can test their luck and try any jackpot. Forget about your troubles and relax. Here you can read the information about the 7 greatest winnings and the games chosen by the biggest online casino winners. Some of them are real professionals, someone just wanted some new experience.

Absolutely Mad Million Mega Moolah

This massive game has the greatest amount among the online casino wins. The largest sum is 23.6 million dollars won by the Belgian at Napoleon Sports & Casino in April of 2021. It is a game adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. This version has 5 reels and 243 ways to win. And the player mentioned before is among the Guinness world record holders and online casino jackpot winners. Amazing, isn’t it? Get acquainted with the Mega Moolah website, chose your favorite version, and discover anything.

Unexpected win in Mega Moolah

He was a simple British soldier who has become a millionaire one day. This character had a minimal salary in his previous job. He has never been waiting for great earnings or any pleasant surprise in life. Jon Heywood has just returned from the war in Afghanistan and played Mega Moolah slot machine in a Betway online casino. 25 pence spin bet turned into 20.1 million dollars. The lucky winner has used all the earnings for the needs of his family. And you can also test your luck and learn the information about the online casino Canada $1 deposit to know what to choose. This example shows that everyone can be a winner and change his life for the better. But the warrior has never tried to do it again. So, it is also important to stop in a moment.

The largest spin at NetEnt’s Mega Fortune

It happened to an unknown Finnish man who preferred to stay anonymous. The participant could turn a 25-cent spin into 24 million dollars (€17 million) in 2013. So everyone can be successful at slot machines, become a millionaire for a short period and stay famous in online casino history. So the biggest wins are waiting for you for a long time.

Arabian Knights

The biggest sum that has been ever won in this slot game is 17.3 million dollars. The Norwegian gambler could get it in 2011 in Betson casino. It was a popular entertainment of that time, but nobody expected that such a big jackpot as an online casino win is possible. So don’t pay attention to stereotypes and myths.

Rawiri Pou

This Matamata gambler, who won a 10 million dollar jackpot online at Casinoland, playing Mega Moolah. He advised everyone to build winning strategies. As the gambler has mentioned, he was extremely happy because the fortune and a jackpot win are chances to change a life. Rawiri Pou came from a not very rich, but friendly family and now is among the most successful online casino jackpot winners. So don’t be afraid of risk and any possible million wins. Fate smiles at the bravest.

Halls of Gods jackpot win

Among the other winnings that are worth mentioning is a jackpot slot at $8.75 million wins at the Hall of Gods slot game. This Swedish woman could pay all the loans and travel to Thailand with her nearest people. She believes in luck and is not afraid of great dreams. It is an example of a fearless personality. Those who are still afraid of trying something unusual should take after her.

$11.6 million jackpot at Mega Moolah game

It is the achievement of a Canadian player M. G. at the Mega Moolah progressive jackpot game that happened 8 years before. The gambler became a champion in 2016 and the first million-dollar possessor at Yako Casino and is among the top winners in the world. Everyone dreams of such brilliant recognition.

The bottom line

To conclude, we must admit that online gambling brings both pleasure and real money. A person from a poor family or with minimal income, can become extremely rich and forget about all the possible troubles. There are many people (usually jackpot winners) who prefer to stay incognito or play under a pseudonym. If you want to choose a game with many opportunities, try Mega Moolah. Many ordinary players from the list could get the biggest winnings and have millions thanks to its options. Chose anything you want (poker, blackjack, slots, and so on). We recommend the following:

check your internet connection,

put some hours in your schedule for online gambling,

find the safest sites;

study the rules carefully;

build strategies;

develop creative thinking and logic.

And certainly enjoy the process and splendid animations around you. Follow the aforementioned tips. Make effort and you’ll never regret starting this hobby. Is an opportunity for exploring a new reality from your usual place. Billions should be more than just a dream.