Betting on Bet2win in Nigeria

Details

One of the leading betting companies in the Nigerian betting industry, https://bet2win.com.ng, was founded with the sole purpose of providing premium services to Nigerian players. The bookmaker hosts all major sports games (with a focus on football due to its popularity among Nigerians) and casino games, virtual games, live betting options, lottery and jackpot games, just to increase betting options for punters.

The intuitive design of the website makes it easy to navigate through a variety of sports and their respective betting options. The sportsbook is licensed and regulated by the Lagos State Lottery Board and also offers casino games.

1960Bet Odds and Sports Market

Those who prefer to bet on major sports such as soccer, tennis and basketball will find a wide range of betting options. However, for punters who are into less popular sports like cycling, boxing or golf, betting on bet2win in Nigeria can be a bit of a challenge. Also, the sports options do not include Horse Racing markets available, which is a big no-no for some bettors.

Bet2win may not be the best betting sites in the industry in terms of the betting odds they offer, but the bookie offers relatively competitive odds. Bettors will find odds for most sporting events and markets, as well as various betting options for each event.

Promotions

Bet2win does not only offer the best betting odds to Nigerian punters, but they are also the only major betting company giving sign-up incentives to new punters on making their first deposit. A 100% discount worth up to NGN50,000.00 is given for any new punter who uses the bonus code when registering. Also, bet2win provides other seasonal promotional offers to punters.

Payment Options and Betting Limit

Unlike some other betting companies in Nigeria, bet2win provides its customers with a wide range of payment opportunities, including a mobile deposit option. There are other swift payment options such as ReadyCash, SkyeCIPG, GlobalPay, InterSwitch, Paypal, Verve and MasterCard. Some of them are multinational, so clients can collect their winnings. All banking transactions are done by midnight on weekdays.

Bet2win adheres to the Nigerian betting industry limit for a bet (₦50.00) per game. In contrast to other bookies, your withdrawal range is between ₦1,000 to ₦500,000 daily. The maximum earning you can get from any game is ₦10,000,000.00 for regular games and ₦40,000,000.00 for a jackpot.

Customer Support

Bet2win gives the impression that their customers are important. As a consequence, they have a team of highly trained customer support staff, who are always on hand to respond quickly to your inquiry or query about your account or betting challenges. They can be reached via any of the contacts provided on the bookie site.

Conclusion

As it can be seen from this review, this bookmaker may not be the best in too many areas, but it is, overall, a very decent sports betting site. Nigerian Punters can definitely enjoy betting on this platform and cashing out easy and quick. It seems that this bookie has recently undergone a facelift webpage, so we can hope that there will be some improvements in the areas that need to be improved.