Best Video Conferencing Software You Should Consider Using

Details

Video conferencing technology has recently become more user-friendly, with a wide variety of apps to choose from. To find an ideal option for your company, you should consider numerous factors, including the size of your team, your budget, and several specific features your employees may need.

In this blog post, we’ve covered 4 different video conferencing services to help you choose the one that will fit your needs perfectly.

Whoosh

What is it?

Whoosh is a video chat app for everyone who’s longing to spend less time on video meetings and simultaneously increase an impact from them. Powered by AI-driven features, the app makes it more comfortable to take part in online meetings with the camera on.

What’s inside?

Fully immersive camera

Whoosh is an ideal solution for anyone looking for Full-HD video and supreme audio quality. With up to 100 people on a call, you'll be blown away by the crystal clear sound and stunning video.

Interactive experience at your fingertips

Whoosh is loaded with a bunch of smart AI-driven tools that help you keep the conversation dynamic and engaging:

Brainstorm ideas with whiteboarding.

Split into groups with audio separation.

Send emojis by just moving your hands.

Combine the background and the speaker to interact with your audience like a true weatherman.

Smart scheduling

Say goodbye to scheduling conflicts and lost business opportunities - Whoosh will take care of everything and find the best time for everybody without any fuss. Just enable your virtual assistant and see how it analyzes your working schedule and suggests the most suitable time for your next meeting.

Mementos - cloud recordings

Pre-record your meeting and save it as Mementos - a short video mashup with all the highlights of the event. How does it work? AI analyzes the original recording based on the information shared and the emotions displayed and transforms a 2-hour conference into a 5-minute video with a text transcript. A great time saver!

Perfect for:

Startups, small and medium-sized businesses

HR specialists

Sales departments

EdTech

Home usage

Free plan available:

Yes

Pricing starts at:

$14.99 user/month

BlueJeans

What is it?

BlueJeans is another video conferencing company that offers four options for online communication: Meetings - an MVP service for team collaboration, Rooms - an app with one-click access to conference rooms, Events - a platform for hosting and streaming large-scale events, and Gateway - a meeting room system integrated with Microsoft Teams. Today, we’ll discuss the Meetings option.

What’s inside?

High-quality conference calls

BlueJeans offers HD video calls powered by Dolby Voice that produces unmatched user experience and crystal clear sound that helps to get rid of all possible distractions.

Breakout rooms

This tool allows participants to divide into smaller groups and work in teams. By enabling this feature, people can have a quick discussion without having to leave the main meeting or wait for their turn to speak.

In-app intelligence

The BlueJeans system helps users to stay informed about everything they missed with such powerful tools as meetup highlights with screen capture and a transcript, event summaries, and meeting recaps.

Interactive collaboration features

Boost your team productivity by holding interactive brainstorming sessions, presentations, and training sessions with tools like whiteboarding, screen sharing, and live annotations.

Perfect for:

Businesses of all sizes

Digital learning

Remote teams

Home usage

Free plan available:

No, only a free 14-day trial

Pricing starts at:

$14.99 host/month

RingCentral

What is it?

RingCentral is a well-known VoIP provider that represents a modern alternative to traditional phone services. The company offers several solutions for businesses, including a video conference app, virtual contact center, cloud phone services, and a platform for integrations. In this post, we’ll discuss its video chat app - RingCentral Video.

What’s inside?

Free plan for starters

RingCentral offers a free solution for small businesses that includes unlimited meetings with up to 100 participants, cloud recordings, integrations with popular apps, task management, and screen sharing. For those who want more, a Pro+ plan with a broader range of features is available.

HD quality of every call

The app guarantees flawless HD video and impeccable audio quality every minute you’re online. This not only helps to get rid of annoying sounds and misunderstandings but also fills the need for live, face-to-face communication.

AI-powered system

With smart AI assistance, RingCentral makes online collaboration easy and fun. Present in style with its presentation mode, live transcription, and customizable backgrounds. Polish your look with touch-up tools and enable the Auto-follow feature that keeps the camera on you - no matter where you go.

One-click calling

The platform allows users to jump between virtual conference rooms and from a video meeting to messaging - all with one app. The process is so simple that it takes only one click or tap and nothing more!

Perfect for:

Small businesses and startups

Remote teams

Freelancers

Home usage

Free plan available:

Yes

Pricing starts at:

$14.99 user/month

Whereby

What is it?

Whereby is a video conferencing solution created in Norway that is quite popular among Europeans. The app is fully web-based which makes it incredibly simple to use. Just create a unique meeting URL and share the generated link with everyone you want to invite for a chat.

What’s inside?

Easy-to-start meetings

Since Whereby is browser-based, you don’t have to download the app, fill in the registration form, and waste time getting acquainted with the basic tools. Just open a desktop or mobile browser and you’re all set!

Interactive user experience

Whereby allows its users to engage in a live chat, share reactions, draw on a virtual whiteboard, add company branding and logos to meeting rooms, and record online events to catch up with them later.

Wide range of integrations

Google Docs, Slack, YouTube, Outlook, and other popular services are open to integration with your Whereby virtual workplace.

Safe online communication

The company takes users’ privacy seriously. That’s why all your conferences are secured with end-to-end encryption, room locks, and GDPR compliance.

Perfect for:

Small teams and freelancers

Medium-sized companies

EdTech

Home usage

Free plan available:

Yes

Pricing starts at:

$6.99/month

Final thoughts

We live in a world where staying connected is more important than ever. Whether you’re a remote worker or a teacher of an online school, video conferencing can help you keep in touch with distant people regardless of all the miles between you. And the best part is, there are many great video conferencing options out there - so you can find the perfect one for your needs.