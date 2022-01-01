Best RTP Slots

Details

If you're looking for some of the best online slots with high return to player (RTP) percentages, look no further. We've compiled a list of some of the top RTP slots available at online casino Canada real money today.

How RTP works

Before we get into our list of the best RTP slots, let's quickly go over how RTP works. RTP is a percentage that represents the amount of money that is returned to players for every $100 wagered on a particular slot game. For example, if a slot game has an RTP of 96%, that means for every $100 wagered on that game, $96 will be returned to players in winnings.

It's important to remember that RTP is only a theoretical percentage, and it doesn't guarantee that you'll win back exactly $96 for every $100 you wager. Your actual results may vary and will depend on factors such as your luck, the casino's house edge, and the variance/volatility of the particular slot game.

Best RTP slots list

Now that you know more about RTP let's look at our list of the best online slots with high RTP percentages.

Mega Joker

One of the top RTP slots out there is Mega Joker from NetEnt. This classic fruit machine-style game has an RTP of 99%. That means for every $100 you wager on this game. You can expect to get back $99 in winnings.

Mega Joker is a simple but fun game to play, and it's perfect for online slots beginners. The game's goal is to line up matching symbols across the reels, and there are plenty of opportunities to win big. Mega Joker is a good option if you're looking for an online slot with great RTP and easy gameplay.

Blood Suckers

Another top online slot with high RTP is Blood Suckers from NetEnt. This gothic-themed game has an RTP of 98%, making it another excellent option for players looking for a high-paying slot experience.

Blood Suckers is a five-reel, 25-payline game that offers up plenty of excitement and big payouts. With vampires and other spooky characters on the reels, this game is sure to appeal to fans of dark themes. If you're looking for an excellent horror-themed online slot with high RTP, Blood Suckers should be at the top of your list.

Ugga Bugga

Ugga Bugga from Playtech is another online slot with great RTP. This jungle-themed game has an impressive RTP of 99.07%, making it one of the highest-paying slots around.

Ugga Bugga is a three-reel, 30-payline online slot that's perfect for players who like to keep things simple. The game's goal is to line up matching symbols across the reels, and there are plenty of opportunities to win big. If you're looking for a high-paying online slot with simple gameplay, Ugga Bugga should be at the top of your list.

Ooh Aah Dracula

Ooh Aah Dracula from Barcrest is a fun online slot with high RTP. This Halloween-themed game has an RTP of 95.45%, making it a great option for players looking to get some good value for their money.

Ooh Aah Dracula is a five-reel, 20-payline online slot that offers up plenty of excitement and big payouts. With ghosts, ghouls, and other spooky characters on the reels, this game is sure to appeal to fans of dark themes. If you're looking for a good horror-themed online slot with high RTP, Ooh Aah Dracula should be at the top of your list.

Jokerizer

Jokerizer from Yggdrasil is another online slot with high RTP. This quirky game has an RTP of 97%, making it a great option for players looking for a high-paying slot experience.

Jokerizer is a five-reel, ten-payline online slot that's perfect for players who like to keep things simple. The game's goal is to line up matching symbols across the reels, and there are plenty of opportunities to win big. If you're looking for a high-paying online slot with simple gameplay, Jokerizer should be at the top of your list.

Golden Tour

Golden Tour from Playtech is a great online slot for players looking for good value. This golf-themed game has an RTP of 97.50%, making it one of the higher-paying slots around.

Golden Tour is a five-reel, 25-payline online slot that offers plenty of excitement and big payouts. With golfers on the reels, this game is sure to appeal to fans of sports themes. If you're looking for a high-paying online slot with a fun theme, Golden Tour should be at the top of your list.

Big Bad Wolf

And last but not least, we have Big Bad Wolf from Quickspin. This online slot has an RTP of 97.35%, making it another great option for players looking for a high-paying slot experience.

Big Bad Wolf is a five-reel, 25-payline online slot that's perfect for players who like to keep things simple. The game's goal is to line up matching symbols across the reels, and there are plenty of opportunities to win big. If you're looking for a high-paying online slot with simple gameplay, Big Bad Wolf should be at the top of your list.

Kings of Chicago

And last but not least, we have Kings of Chicago from NetEnt. This online slot has an RTP of 97.80%, making it another great option for players looking for a high-paying slot experience.

Kings of Chicago is a five-reel, 30-payline online slot that's perfect for players who like to keep things simple. The goal of the game is to line up matching symbols across the reels, and there are plenty of opportunities to win big. If you're looking for a high-paying online slot with simple gameplay, Kings of Chicago should be at the top of your list.

Devil's Delight

And last but not least, we have Devil's Delight from NetEnt. This online slot has an RTP of 97.60%, making it another great option for players looking for a high-paying slot experience.

Devil's Delight is a five-reel, 20-payline online slot that's perfect for players who like to keep things simple. The game's goal is to line up matching symbols across the reels, and there are plenty of opportunities to win big. If you're looking for a high-paying online slot with simple gameplay, Devil's Delight should be at the top of your list.

Jackpot 6000

And last but not least, we have Jackpot 6000 from NetEnt. This online slot has an RTP of 98.90%, making it another excellent option for players looking for a high-paying slot experience.

Jackpot 6000 is a three-reel, five-payline online slot that's perfect for players who like to keep things simple. The game's goal is to line up matching symbols across the reels, and there are plenty of opportunities to win big. If you're looking for a high-paying online slot with simple gameplay, Jackpot 6000 should be at the top of your list.

Conclusion

So there you have it, our top five picks for the best RTP slots around. These games offer high payouts and plenty of excitement, making them a great choice for any player looking for an excellent mobile casinos experience. So why not give them a try today? You won't be disappointed!