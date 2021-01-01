Best Mobile Apps for Horse Racing

Online betting has taken over the world. Millions of people are now registering and placing bets on their favourite sports online. Betting sites have numerous advantages over brick-and-mortar shops which is why they are superior when it comes to the services that they offer.

For starters, they are far more secure, are available 24/7, feature tons of sports to bet on, the odds are better, and most importantly – they provide players with regular bonuses and promotions such as welcome offers, cashbacks, loyalty programs, daily reload bonuses, Free Bets, etc.

Thanks to these advantages, online betting is set to be the future of the betting industry. Not only that, but the services by these platforms will improve with the rise of mobile apps. Research shows that mobile betting will become extremely popular and many online sportsbooks have already developed apps so that they can better the mobile betting experience.

Horse racing is by far one of the most bet-on sports which is why we wanted to provide you with a list of the top 5 mobile apps for horse racing. But first, let’s see what are the advantages of betting on mobile.

Advantages of Betting on Mobile

The mobile apps that we are about to mention utilize the latest HTML5 technology and punters can bet on any Android and iOS devices. Two main advantages come by placing bets on mobile. The first and the most obvious one is easy access.

We all know that when it comes to sports betting, being efficient is a massive advantage and that is exactly what mobile apps provide you with. Once you register, you can place bets on the go, at any time and place. The only condition is to have a stable Internet connection.

Additionally, many sportsbooks that have developed mobile apps will try to motivate punters to use the apps by providing special bonuses and promotions that can be only claimed by betting from the app. These bonuses are extremely welcome as they can boost your winnings.

As you can see, betting on mobile is very beneficial and efficient. With that being said, we are now going to reveal our list of the top 5 mobile apps for horse racing. If you want to have more bookmakers at your disposal, you can find the full list at Safe Betting Apps Australia.

Ladbrokes

The first entry on our list is one of the top-rated online sportsbooks for horse racing globally. One of the greatest features that Ladbrokes has is security and user privacy. By downloading their app and betting on horse races, you can rest assured knowing that you can safely deposit and withdraw money from your account without worrying about sensitive data being in harm's way. Speaking of depositing and withdrawing money, it is worth mentioning that Ladbrokes has quite a lot of accepted payment methods.

Betfair

Mobile betting with Betfair is always a good idea thanks to the fact that this sportsbook allows you to place bets on pretty much every sport that you can think of via their app. Not only that, but the design of the mobile app is very simple and people of all age and skill will have no trouble navigating through it. The app features the Betfair Hub, which has tons of relevant information and radio shows.

Unibet

Unibet’s mobile app is one of the most user-friendly betting apps on the market. Additionally, it has tons of sports that you can bet on at any time and accepts deposits with credit and debit cards, Klarna, Neteller, Skrill, and many more e-wallets. They are instant and come with no fees. Horse racing is actually one of the most diverse categories at Unibet and this app has over 30,000 stream events.

Palmerbet

The simple design makes Palmerbet one of the easiest apps to use if you want to bet on horse races. It features all of the world’s most popular horse racing festivals and even though the payment methods are limited here, all of the most commonly used deposit and withdrawal methods are accepted. The app operates smoothly and is fully optimized for both Android and iOS use.

PlayUp

Our final entry on the list is a rather new online sportsbook on the market that is just starting to rise and gain popularity. PlayUp has a decent selection of banking methods, features numerous horse racing events and is easy to use. Even though horse racing is the main focus of this sportsbook, PlayUp has become the official partner of several sports events.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are quite a few advantages that come from betting on mobile. The aforementioned 5 sportsbooks have various strengths, but feel free to check them out and see which one suits your individual needs the most. Also, it is wise to read their terms and conditions so that you can see how they operate and whether they have any market restrictions.