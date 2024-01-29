Automated Healthcare Gadgets to Turn Any Home into a Hospital

Healthcare is considered a necessity for all. Most of the first world or developed countries offer free healthcare or at least cover healthcare partially. Unfortunately, the US is the only developed country where healthcare bills can bankrupt you.

According to a recent study, almost 40% of the people living in the US are just one medical bill away from bankruptcy. So far, the total annual bankruptcy filed in US accounts contains a big chunk of middle-class people who were diagnosed with a medical issue.

For the US population, these stats might seem normal but for the rest of the world, these stats are alarmingly outrageous. These stats become sinfully shocking when you consider the amount of money invested in the US system and the results obtained.

Even as the most expensive healthcare system, the US medical system cracked badly under COVID-19 pressure. This led to a tech revolution in the healthcare business. More and more tech companies launched portable and user-friendly healthcare gadgets that can empower people to take care of their health and the health of their loved ones.

Now, with the help of these healthcare gadgets, you cannot just monitor the health of senior citizens but it can also help you to keep an eye on your health. The best thing about these healthcare gadgets is that they are simple to use, portable, user-friendly, and work in real-time.

Automated Healthcare Gadgets to Turn Your Medical Bill to Zero

Before we dive deep into the automated healthcare gadgets that are to be used, you need to understand that not every gadget directly influences the medical bill.

Some of the basic healthcare tracking devices can help you keep an eye on your health but some of the smart devices just help you prevent diseases. These devices are designed to enhance the lifestyle that will eventually help you to stay healthy and reduce your medical bill.

Monitoring and Testing Gadgets

Cholesterol Monitoring Device

A common misconception is that cholesterol issues are linked with old age. However, you will be surprised to know that most young adults with eating inconstancy or who like to binge eat fast food have high cholesterol levels. With the help of a portable Cholesterol Monitoring Device, you can easily keep an eye on your cholesterol level and save a lot of money regularly.

Blood Pressure Monitor

Once you step into the late thirties, blood pressure becomes one of the biggest issues. However, learning to operate a manual sphygmomanometer can be very challenging. This is the reason; you should invest in an automated or digital sphygmomanometer, so you can track your blood pressure easily.

Smart Thermometer

Seasonal changes are synonyms for flu and fever seasons. However, rushing to the hospital or learning to check your temperature manually can be quite challenging. This is the reason you need to invest in a smart thermometer, so you don’t have to rush to the hospital every time.

Smart Scale

Who wouldn’t want to keep an eye on their weight, especially in an era where obesity is becoming common? If you also want to keep an eye on your weight, you need to invest in a smart scale that will help you stay fit.

Smart Diabetic Device

Diabetes is becoming very common even among youngsters. While most people ignore the symptoms it is always better to at least keep an eye on your health. With a portable smart diabetes tester, you can easily check your blood sugar levels daily.

Lifestyle enhancers

Smart Sleeping Mask

If you have insomnia, trouble sleeping or just find it hard to sleep in unknown places; this is the perfect gift for you. With a smart sleeping mask, you can sleep even in bright daylight without feeling uncomfortable in blinding light.

Air purifier

Air quality has depleted over the years, especially if you live in a metropolitan city. Just an open window or some extra minutes on the terrace can impact your lungs the same way as smoking. To make sure you enjoy the best quality air, you can use an air purifier.

Smart Medicine Dispensers

If you have a medical condition, you have a chronic illness or you have seasonal flu but you forget to take your medicine, you need to buy this immediately. Most elderly patients use smart medicine dispensers because they need to take medication at a specific time and this can really help. The goal of this machine is to lock your medicine and unlock the specific dose for each time you should consume it. Moreover, you will get reminders and notifications for each dose.

Smart Furniture

Smart furniture is one of the most used healthcare gadgets globally right now. With smart gadgets, you can enjoy a relaxing massage anytime you want. Moreover, most of the smart furniture have posture memory that ensures you have a healthy posture and enjoy a relaxing time even when you are sitting for a long time. Most of these furniture pieces also come with acupressure point adjustments for pain issues.

Smart Watch

Smartwatch has now become a fashion statement for most; however, it has many other healthcare features that will convince you to buy it right away. Even the oldest version and cheapest version of the smartwatch has essential healthcare features including steps monitoring, health tracker, sleep tracker, and more.

Bottom Line

To sum it all up, it is safe to say that although authorities in the US healthcare department are not doing much to ease the financial pressure on people tech companies are really stepping up their game. With the help of the above-mentioned gadgets, you can take care of your health and reduce your medical expenses easily.