AIHomeworkHelper.com Review: A New Tool for Homework Assignments

It’s news to no one that generative AI tools like ChatGPT can make students’ lives much easier.

But the problem with most of the popular options is that they try to do everything. It’s often a struggle to make them do exactly what you want the way you want it done.

That’s why it’s a good trend that new AI tools are popping up that are developed specifically for home work help. They are trained to write essays, prepare lab reports, create helpful study notes – all the things that students need to do well at college.

One such new tool is https://aihomeworkhelper.com/ . It’s brand-new and hasn’t been released yet, but at first look, AI Homework Helper looks promising.

How the AI Homework Helper Assists Students with Schoolwork

We often get early access to new tools before they even hit the market because their creators want us to check them out and offer our suggestions on what to improve. We’re always excited and happy to help.

This is how we discovered AIHomeworkHelper.com – and were pleasantly surprised at how user-friendly and helpful the tool is. Unlike popular generative AI models, AI Homework Helper is an assignment helper, meaning its purpose is to help students with schoolwork.

Homework assistance tools vary: some are for essay writing, some for calculations, some for preparing flashcards to study for exams, etc. Probably the best thing about this one is that it can handle any kind of homework. We asked the AI Homework Helper to do a bunch of different things, and it did a great job every time.

How to Use AIHomeworkHelper.com: A Step-by-Step Guide

How can you use AIHomeworkHelper to get your homework online without having to pay anything? It’s easy enough – let’s break it down:

1. Enter your question. It can be anything: an essay prompt, a question about an equation you don’t understand, or whatever else you need help with. You don’t even need to specify which subject it is – the tool will figure it out.

If you can, give detailed instructions that would help AI Homework Helper get it While detailed instructions aren’t required, in our experience, the tool works better with them. If it’s an essay, we suggest specifying the angle and the points you expect to be covered. If it’s a lab report, include relevant context. Attach any materials you think the tool might need to do what you’re asking of it. There’s a box where you can upload or drag and drop any files. Again, it can be whatever you want, from a picture of the detailed instructions for your assignment to an article you’d like the Helper to reference in your essay. Get your answer. You’re all set! In just a few seconds (up to a couple of minutes if the task is complex), you’ll get your question answered or assignment completed. Look through it, though. We haven’t seen the AI Homework Helper make mistakes so far, but it’s still an AI tool, so it can hallucinate every once in a while.

What Are the Most Helpful AIHomeworkHelper Features?

Having tested the Helper with a variety of subjects and assignment tasks, we can say that we haven’t found any weak spots. It did equally well with essay writing, calculations, and analyzing data, which is impressive for a free AI hw helper.

That said, there are a few things we liked the most about AIHomeworkHelper.com that we don’t always see in AI tools:

The Helper is impressively quick. The longest it took the tool to complete a task we gave it was less than 2 minutes, but it was a long-ish essay. For the most part, the responses were nearly instant.

You don't need to retype the instructions – the tool can get them from the picture you uploaded.

It's great at explaining the process, so it's an awesome tool if you're looking for something like an AI tutor.

It's free! Most generative AI tools aren't, so it's definitely a big plus.

The one thing we’d improve about AI Homework Helper is to make it available in languages other than English. Perhaps that’ll happen later.