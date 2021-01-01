Access control systems

In the work of facilities and institutions with increased security requirements - banks, offices, private houses and industrial enterprises - much attention is paid to restricting and registering access to the territory. Commercial access control systems have been developed specifically for these purposes.

The introduction of an access control system allows you to significantly raise labor discipline at an enterprise, makes it easy to organize automated recording of working hours, improve the quality of generating various reports on working hours of employees and other statistical documents, including timesheets.To understand how commercial access control systems work, you need to understand what it consists of. The simplest option includes the following elements:

card access control systems;

reading devices transmitting information from identification cards;

controllers who recognize the information received and decide whether to let a person in or not;

performing (includes barriers, turnstiles).

Commercial access control systems can be equipped with a Web interface that allows you to transfer information via the Internet or a special program that records the time of arrival and departure of an employee.

Types of building access control systems

A door access control system can have various configurations: from simple ones designed for one door to very complex ones designed to control and manage access for factories, enterprises, banks, etc.

Biometric access control systems allow you to avoid spending on the production of cards, passes, key fobs and sets of electronic keys for employees. You no longer need to carry a pass with you, worry that you will forget your house key or that intruders will fake it. The pass does not need to be restored or changed in case of damage, theft or loss.

Ten years ago, such systems could only be seen in science fiction films, but the rapid progress of biometric technology created all the necessary conditions for their mass use. Biometric access control systems installed most often at the entrance to the facility; the installation is carried out by specialists. Additionally, any room can be equipped with a control system if you intend to give access to it to a narrow circle of people.

Card access control systems are the most classic access control system. The reader is installed outside the room to open the door without a key, using cards. You can install a card access for an office with different types of locks and different identifiers. Entry to the premises by card will make the door control simple and convenient for employees.

What are the advantages of ACS?

First of all, safety — the system allows you to customize the access time for each employee on an individual basis. An outsider who is not included in the list of admitted persons will not be able to enter the office territory.

The building access control system helps you to set and control the quality of your employees attending the work. It will be easy to count the working hours of each employee and to see how much time he or she spends on breaks, lunch etc.

Despite the number of functions, the system does not require large energy costs, while it has a long service life, moreover, it helps to save on additional protection.

When planning the installation of access control systems in residential buildings, it should be remembered that these systems help to some extent to protect the house from uninvited guests, but cannot be used as its only protection. Therefore, security experts strongly recommend a comprehensive approach to the issue of security. Together with such equipment, you can forever forget about unwanted guests, at this time, guaranteeing unhindered access to owners and other persons with the right to access the facility.