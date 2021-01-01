A UK Player's Guide to Online Roulette Games

Roulette is one of the easiest games to play. It does not require too much strategy, nor does it pose too much of a challenge to beginners. All you must do is roll the dice and wait for the result. It is a game of chance and if Lady Luck favors you, you can win a fortune.

The game has several variations and can be played in different ways. Roulette is a classic game that is prevalent in almost all casinos and is one of the most popular games. It can make your Friday nights amazing and thrilling. But before that, you must acquaint yourself with the rules of the game. And our article aims to do just that. Keep reading and become a pro of the online roulette game by the end of this page.

How to Play Roulette?

Before entering the best online roulette UK sites, you must understand the regulations and how to win online roulette. First of all, choose a good online casino based on the best reviews and ratings. A good casino offers fruitful bonuses, free spins, and privileges. You can find 100 free spins no deposit on Gamblizard along with attractive bonuses. After you have got the right casino, you can start playing your fun roulette game.

Join your roulette table and place your bets on hearing the command from your dealer or computer. The game continues until the announcement of “no more bets”. Once you have got the command, wait for the ball to go into the pockets before it can show the results. If you have made successful predictions, winnings are dealt out. Roulette has the same rules for online as well as land casinos.

For a more detailed guide, we have enumerated the steps down below:

Placing the bets: the round begins with an announcement that commands you to place your bets. This calls for you to place bets on your favorite number and red/black bets. You can also place bets by combining two or more variations like corner, line, street, dozen, column, splits, etc.

Ending Announcement: as soon as the wheel is spun, the croupier announces “no more bets” wherein all bets placed after that are considered null and invalid.

The ball lands on the wheel: once the croupier announces ‘no more bets’, players must wait for the ball to decide the winning number by landing on it. If you are playing at an online casino, you will find the number flash on the screen.

Payout: players who had predicted the right number receive their winning.

Roulette Variations

Roulette has several variants and all the games are interesting to play. Let us quickly go through the variations to have a better grasp of the game.

European Roulette

European roulette is the most popular variation of this game. It is widely played across the world. It has 37 pockets including the zero pockets green colored. It has a house edge of 2.70%.

American Roulette

American roulette has 38 numbers with 2 zero pockets. It comes with the highest house edge of 5.26%.

French Roulette

Although it is closer to the European roulette in form, this variation is a more complicated one with specific rules such as En Prison and La Partage. It has 37 pockets and a single zero. The house edge is 2.70% and 1.35% for even bets.

No Zero Roulette

With online casinos and their variations of roulette becoming equally famous, we had to include this one. It is a less known one with no zero at all. Since the wheels lack zero, it comes with no house edge at all. Not all online casinos will have this variation but if you can lay your hands on one of them, try your luck.

Live Dealer Roulette

The best experience of playing roulette is one that takes place in a land casino. But not all have access to land casinos. Thus, live tables are the best way to have the experience of a land casino through an online casino.

It offers you the same adrenaline rush while playing on the computer that you might have had in a real casino. It is an interactive session between the players and a croupier referred to as ‘live dealer’. He handles the action of a wheel and the computer pays out the winnings to respective winners.

Things to Look For in an Online Casino

There are several online casinos for players to gamble but certain features are the trademark of a good casino that will assure you a good payout and lesser loss. Moreover, as casinos are embracing the technological advancements, there are various positive aspects to look forward to. Some of them are:

Free spins and welcome bonus

No deposit bonus

VIP privileges

Positive review

Multiple payment options

RTP rate above 94%

We hope we have helped UK gamblers to understand how to play roulette. Honestly, it is a very simple game and in no time you will master it. All you need is a little bit of practice.