A complete buying guide for fire extinguishers for your house

Fire can cause a lot of destruction in your home. It not only damages your home interiors but can also harm you and your family members. Therefore, it is necessary to take preventive measures to protect your house and family from fire. First of all, you must learn about your state’s fire safety laws and the best fire safety products. Let’s share with you a complete buying guide for fire extinguishers to help you choose the right one.

According to NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), somebody in the U.S dies due to a house fire every 3 hours. So, it counts nearly 3,000 deaths every year. Thus, it is essential to equip your home with a fire extinguisher to help control the spreading of fire. Here are a few recommendations from NFPA for the house.

Step # 1:

Select primary fire extinguishers for your house. Consider placing fire safety equipment in your living area, workshop, or garage to help you prevent fire spreading. As per NFPA, fire extinguishers are must-have equipment in your house to protect from the negative consequences of fire.

Living area: To protect your entire house from fire, install a 2-A: 10-B: C rated unit in your living area on each level of your house. These fire safety units should not be placed more than 40-foot afar. Class A-B-C.

Workshop/Garage: Lots of flammable liquids are often present in a garage or workshop. Therefore, it’s necessary to install a high-rated unit like 3-A: 40B-C workshop/garage unit. Class A-B-C.

Step # 2:

Select supplementary fire extinguishers for the areas that are equipped with electrical equipment such as your kitchen. Fire extinguishers for these areas are not needed but are highly suggested.

Kitchen: Kitchen is the most vulnerable area in your house that can catch fire. Guard your house with a 711A fire extinguisher unit in the kitchen.

Here it's important to state that most of the home fires begin in the kitchen, and with the right extinguisher, you can end them there.

Tips to use a fire extinguisher

Stand at least 5-foot apart from the fire. Follow the given below steps to use fire extinguishers as recommended by NFPA.

Take off the fire extinguisher pin and hold it with the nozzle directing away from you.

Target low at the bottom of the fire.

Slowly press the lever and release the extinguishing agent. Keep in mind that the fire will flare up for a short time when it comes in contact with the extinguishing agent.

Carefully move the nozzle from one side to another towards the fire. Aim the extinguisher at the fire base.

Note: Use fire extinguishers after ensuring that all family residents have been safely evacuated and the fire fighting department has been informed.