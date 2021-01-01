A Buyer's Checklist: Things To Consider When Shopping For A New Mattress

Details

We need a good night's sleep to replenish our energy. That's the reason why it is necessary to have a comfortable bed at home to lie in and rest peacefully. But what if our mattress is no longer comfortable enough after years of being used? Of course, the solution is to replace it with a new one. When buying a new mattress, you may consider checking some of these things to ensure that you only choose the one perfect for your body type:

Size

Before checking the best mattresses available online or in your local bed shops, it is crucial to consider your height and the size of your bedroom or bed frame. Checking your height and room size would help you avoid purchasing a too big or too small mattress. It would also help you scale down your options since many mattress types are based on size and dimensions. The most common ones include:

Small Single Or Cot

If you plan to purchase a new mattress for your yet-to-be-born child, a small single bed with the size of 30 x 75 inches is the most recommended for you. This type of mattress is appropriate for toddlers or babies.

Twin

With 38 x 75 inches, the twin-size mattress is the most recommended for kids and young adults with limited apartment space. You can also have this type of mattress as an extra bed in case you have a visitor in your place.

Queen

If you live alone in your loft and want to have a bed with more legroom, you may consider buying a queen-size mattress. This type of bed has the size of 60 x 80 inches and can also be used by couples who do not need a lot of sleeping space.

King

A King-size bed is the ideal type of mattress for couples with a spacious bedroom. This type of bed has the size of 76 x 80 inches, big enough for couples who want maximum personal sleeping space or pair with one kid.

Sleeping Position

Choose a type of mattress that offers the proper support for your signature sleeping position to prevent having back or body pain and poor sleep. Thus, before you purchase a mattress, you must determine what type of sleeper you are. Most people are back sleepers, and if you are among them, you may consider purchasing a firmer hybrid mattress.

Weight And Body Type

Knowing your weight and body type will help you determine the firmness level of a mattress that you ought to buy. If you weigh 130 pounds or less, a softer mattress works best for you. But if you weigh more than 230 pounds, a firmer mattress would be the most ideal as it can give you enough body support as you lie on it.

Type of Mattress

To make your mattress model options narrower, you must also decide what type of mattress you would like to have based on the materials used. You may choose from many kinds, including memory foam, innerspring mattress, hybrid mattress, airbed, latex mattress, etc.

If you are looking for a hug-like sensation that can quickly shift as you move around, you may choose a memory foam mattress. But if you want a breathable bed, allowing you to have a cooler feel in the back when lying on it, you may opt for an innerspring mattress. The hybrid mattress is your best bet for you if you want to experience both feels and sensations.

Budget

You don't have to buy a too expensive mattress to experience a night of quality sleep. As long as you buy a high-quality one made of durable materials, you can expect that it would be worth your investment. When buying, stick to your budget and remember that expensiveness does not always equate to quality.

Where To Buy

You must decide where you are going to purchase your mattress. Choosing to buy in a physical store allows you to test and check the available bed for yourself, but buying online is a lot more convenient and time-efficient. Buying a mattress online will also let you check feedback and reviews to determine which models and types are perfect and ideal for you.

Warranty

Regardless of where you choose to buy your mattress, always check if it has a valid warranty. A warranty would protect you as a consumer, allowing you to ask for a replacement or repair when you spot a defect on a mattress that you recently bought.

Takeaway

One of the things that make your home homely is the presence of a comfortable mattress in your bedroom. It is where you spend your nighttime, regaining energy for the next day. Thus, it is necessary to be selective when shopping for a mattress. Consider all the factors, including those mentioned above, to ensure that you buy only the best mattress model for you.