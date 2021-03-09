8 Top Social Media Sites For Your Brand

If you are an online business owner, you aim at reaching more buyers of your products or services. This means that you need a strategy that can help you attract traffic to your business. The good thing is, numerous digital marketing strategies can help you achieve your marketing goals. Some of these strategies include backlinking, content marketing, social media marketing such as Instagram marketing and using third party social media platforms to, for example, grow the numbers of Instagram followers.

In this article, we shall focus on social media marketing for your business. Fortunately, social media has grown faster than the internet. A higher number of the population uses social media.

To start with, we shall look at popular social media sites you can use for your business. You may be familiar with some of these sites or all. While looking at these social media sites, you need to know:

Where you should focus on your social media efforts to optimize scale

Social networks having massive appeal

Social networks having most monthly engagement and active users

If you are social media marketer or even a seasoned online marketer, you must know the most used sites around. Doing so allows you to maximize brand reach through these Platforms, engage with the target audience, and achieve a targeted audience.

Additionally, don't only focus on the size of that social media. Also, ask yourself whether it's the right platform for your business. Can it fit your image? Is the target audience using social media? How many sites can you manage simultaneously?

To make it easier for you, we have tested and compiled information on the best social media sites.

Let's dive in.

Facebook

In this list, Facebook is our top social media platform. It is the biggest social media platform around, with the highest number of users worldwide - over two billion users every month. Compared to the current population in the world, it can be said that a third of the number uses Facebook.

Additionally, most businesses aren't left behind. You will find over 65 million businesses that are using Facebook Pages. That well said, it doesn't end there. Over six million advertisers will actively promote their businesses on Facebook. It makes this platform a safe bet for you to have a presence online.

Don't wait for long. This is the right time for you to get Facebook followers for the success of your business. Luckily, it's easy to use the Facebook platform because of how the content format works for this platform: videos, images, texts, Stories and Live Videos.

However, keep in mind that this platform has algorithms that prioritize content that can spark conversations and interactions between people - particularly friends and family.

Lastly, optimize your Facebook content for mobile. Over 90% of users access Facebook with their mobile phone apps.

YouTube

The other type of social media platform with a huge number of users is YouTube. This is a video-sharing site where users can watch billion-hour videos.

If you want to start with YouTube, create a channel to market your brand. Here, you will upload videos, and your subscribers can watch, comment, like and share.

As the second-largest social media site, it is owned by Google. After Google, YouTube is referred to as the second largest search engine. To market your brand on YouTube, you need to have basic skills and YouTube SEO.

Lastly, you can use YouTube to advertise your products and increase your reach.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is another essential social media platform with a higher number of users. This is a messaging app and used in more than 180 countries. When the app was launched, it was only for communication with friends and families. Later, people took the opportunity and started using it for communication through WhatsApp business.

WhatsApp business app is built as a business platform to allow your business to get a good profile, share updates with your customers and provide customer support.

If you have a small business, you can use this WhatsApp Business app. But for a large business, you can use the WhatsApp Business API.

Messenger

Messenger was a significant messaging feature within Facebook. Since 2011, it became a standalone app to help it expand on its features.

You can now use the app for marketing purposes. It allows you to create chatbots, advertise, send newsletters and more. These are the features that have given the app ways to connect and engage customers.

WeChat

WeChat was a messaging app. It grew from messaging to businesses like WhatsApp. Besides calling and messaging, this app helps you to make the payment offline, make reservations, transfer money, book taxis, shop online and more.

However, this app is popular in Asian parts, particularly China. If you want to do business in these areas because Facebook apps have been banned, use WeChat as an alternative. If you want to market and run your online business effectively, consider the app.

Instagram

This is an app where you can share videos and photos. The good thing is, Instagram allows you to share various types of content: Stories, videos, photos and live Videos. Recently, the app launched IGTV that can post longer videos.

If you are a brand, you should have an Instagram business profile. This provides your business with rich analytics for your posts and profiles. It can allow you to integrate your account with third-party tools. Also, don’t forget what we have mentioned about growing the number of Instagram followers earlier. To be honest, the same can be applied to any social media.

QQ

Another app you can use for your business is QQ. It is a popular social media platform, highly used by you Chinese. Moreover, this app is accepted and used in over 80 countries, available in other languages.

QQ is an instant messaging app; you can use it to decorate avatars, play online games, watch movies, blog, shop online and make payment.

Tik Tok

Tik Tok is another platform that has garnered much appreciation in the market. The app has over 500 million users, making it a suitable marketing option. In 2018, this was the most downloaded app beating Instagram, Facebook and others.

The impression of this tool looks like Instagram, which you can use to post short music videos. You can use it for the marketing purpose of your brand. To do that, record short videos about your products, edit the video, add music and special effects and then post.