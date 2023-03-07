8 Easy Ways to Have a More Eco-Friendly Household

Many people have the wrong idea about what it takes to live sustainably. Most think it takes a lot of extra money or becoming a hippie. But taking small steps toward a greener lifestyle and saving the world adds up quickly.

Minor adjustments to your routine can have a significant financial impact by reducing your monthly expenses. There are many less expensive ways to minimize waste and carbon footprint than opting for organic foods and hybrid cars.

Use some (or all!) of these simple suggestions to reduce your impact on the environment and your bank account.

1. Invest in energy-efficient light bulbs

Energy-efficient light bulbs have been around for a while, but in recent years, the public has been increasingly aware of their usefulness and how much money they can save in the home.

Years back, most didn't provide enough light or took too long to illuminate a room adequately. However, that is not the case today. Their technology is constantly evolving for the better, making this the perfect time to transition.

These bulbs are more environmentally friendly since they use less energy and last longer than traditional bulbs.

These bulbs are more environmentally friendly since they use less energy and last longer than traditional bulbs.

2. Stop purchasing bottled water

The use of disposable plastic water bottles has serious consequences for the environment. Only 20% are recycled, and the quantity of water used to make one plastic water bottle is equal to three regular water bottles' worth.

Despite their prevalence in warm climates, most people frequently mishandle recyclables, sending them to dumps or water sources. Investing in a reusable water container of an appropriate size is one of the best solutions since this will allow you to take water everywhere you go without worrying about wasting plastic water bottles. You can save money by reusing a water bottle in the long run because it will reduce demand for new plastic bottles.

3. Landscaping suited to the local climate

If you want to landscape your property, you should use plants and trees that thrive in the environment around your house.

Grassy expanses framed by thickets of shrubs, trees, and blooms have long been a staple of desirable outdoor spaces. Unfortunately, not all climates are conducive to this landscaping style. Drier areas demand larger amounts of water and upkeep.

Making your yard more water-efficient through landscaping can save you a lot of money. This method is not only cheaper, but it also has less of an impact on the environment.

4. Use environmentally-friendly cleaning products

For years, many people have relied on the same few go-to detergents and cleaning supplies without giving any attention to the potential damage they may be causing to the environment. These products end up in the water system after being rinsed down the drain, and it takes a lot of time and effort to clean the water supply back up at the treatment plants.

Therefore, consider making a few easy adjustments. Instead of using bleaches and detergents, you can use bicarbonate of soda, lemon juice, or vinegar to destroy bacteria and leave your home clean and smelling fresh.

Using steam cleaners to disinfect and kill germs is another environmentally friendly option for keeping homes clean, as they require no cleaning products other than water.

5. Create a compost station

In composting, organic materials are broken down through natural decomposition to create nutrient-dense soil. Whether your compost area is indoors or outdoors depends on the climate and other factors.

Indoor composting requires a special container. You can use a bin or the bare dirt outside to initiate your composting station. When you're done with your vegetable peelings or old eggshells, toss them into your newly installed compost bin. Food scraps, used paper products (napkins, paper towels, etc.), spent grains (pasta, rice), stale crackers, and many other items can and should be composted.

As a result of composting, landfill methane emissions decrease, and soil is improved.

6. Buy local

Products, from clothing to food, generate less carbon dioxide when they travel shorter distances between their points of origin and destination. Also, by spending locally, you can expect even more options in the future as the economy grows.

7. Reduce your meat intake

Most agricultural greenhouse gas emissions come from the production of meat and dairy. Production, processing, packing, and transport all contribute to emissions. Two potent greenhouse gases, methane from animal digestive processes and nitrous oxide from organic and mineral nitrogen fertilizers, are released as a byproduct of farming.

Since livestock farming and processing account for a disproportionate share of greenhouse gas emissions, lowering meat consumption would help. While going vegan is one option, even limiting your meat consumption can make a significant difference.

8. Carefully pick your transport

Walk, ride your bike, or take public transportation if you can. Getting behind the wheel isn't exactly sustainable unless you're driving an electric car. If you must drive, do so efficiently by reducing your speed, checking your tire pressure, and making sure your engine is in good shape.

The bottom line

Whether it's a few tweaks to your home's energy setup or a complete replacement of the electrical grid, there are various ways to reduce your environmental impact when traveling.

You can bring about systemic change and enhance the quality of life in your neighborhood by getting started and being more self-aware of the positive effects your actions can have.