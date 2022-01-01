8 Best Essay Writing Service for Students in the US

Details

The essay writing market is vast! New essay writing services appear on a regular basis. Some are outstanding, while others are not. When you have an important assignment to write, it is critical that you choose the best essay writing service to help you.

However, with so many services to choose from, deciding which one to use can become a challenging experience. We looked at seven of these services based on the quality of their essays, customer service, and prices.

EssaysRescue

EssaysRescue serves as a good guide to help students locate the best essay writing service suitable for their unique assignment. EssaysRescue provides reviews of the top sites in the business to help you make an informed choice about your preferred essay writer.

Pros

Over 17 years of experience reviewing papers and essay writers. They surely know something.

Over 75 paper and essay writing services review.

Lists of top-performing essay writing services in the business

Cons

Not all paper and essay writing services have been reviewed

No search function on the website

Costs

FREE

How it works?

Visit the website

Click on Reviews

Select the paper writing service to read an honest review

Choose the paper writing service that fits your need

EssaysRescue can help save you time and money by providing all the information you need about the top-rated essay writing services.

MasterPapers

MasterPapers.com offers paper writing service on a large selection of subjects, so you're sure to find what you're looking for on any topic. Furthermore, they serve customers who require dissertation writing on any academic subject or course, whether they need a complete dissertation or only sections of it. MasterPapers serves students at all academic levels, including high school, college, undergraduate, master's, and Ph.D.

Pros

15% off your first purchase

Delivery deadlines range from one hour to twenty days

Cons

Additional services are costly

Inconsistent essay quality

Costs

A 1-page college essay costs as little as $13.28. Rates increase according to the academic and urgency levels you select.

How does it work?

Fill up the order form with your specific requirements

Set a deadline

Complete checkout

Download the completed essay

Review the essay

Approve or as for a free revision

MasterPapers has a lot of advantages, especially because they've been in business for a long time. However, a large number of users claim that they frequently have to seek revisions.

GradeMiners

GradeMiners occupies a modest space in the competitive world of essay writing services, but they have a rising client base and a team of skilled essay writers, making them a potential writing group to keep an eye on. GradeMiners features a diverse group of authors. Many of them are ENL writers, but they also have ESL and professional college writers on their staff.

Pros

Covers over 50 subjects

Positive feedback from customers

Quick turnaround times

Cons

ESL writers for your low-budget orders

Delayed deliveries occur from time to time

Costs

Depending on when you want your essay delivered, the price per page ranges from $11 to $45. They offer a 15% discount to all new clients.

How does it work?

Complete the order form

Choose all the extra services available

Verify your order

Make a secure payment

Download your essay

Accept or request a revision (if required).

GradeMiners is hit-or-miss, but they might be a nice option to try if you're looking to purchase an essay that won't have a significant influence on your grades.

PayForEssay

PayForEssay provides the standard services that a student would expect from a custom writing service, such as essays, research papers, coursework, dissertations, thesis writing, and so on. However, they provide a more limited selection of writing services when compared to other prominent websites. This is definitely a positive thing since it allows them to focus more on writing options that are popular among students. Say “write my essay,” and they’ll get the job done.

Pros

Simple price calculator

International students can benefit

Cons

No dedicated price page

Discounts for only new customers

Costs

The starting price for an essay is $11.3 per page and goes up depending on your needs.

How does it work?

Complete the request form

Log in to make a payment

Supervise your writer

Download your text once complete

Approve or request a revision

The company's web reputation accurately portrays the degree of quality they provide, so you can expect them to exceed your expectations. Overall, they're not an awful organization and should be on your list of trustworthy essay writing services.

BuyEssay

Buy Essay offers all of the essentials a student needs in terms of academic paper writing. Although the website does not have a separate page for its list of services, you can find out all the services they provide by filling out their purchase form. You'll find a wide range of service types, including essay, research paper, and dissertation writing, as well as help with assignments and thesis work, among other things, on the site.

Pros

Affordable prices

Quick delivery—as fast as 1 hr

Cons

Non-native English speakers

Inconsistency in the quality of essays

Costs

A one-page college essay costs $14.10. Rates increase based on academic level and delivery date. The sooner you need your essay completed, the more money you’ll spend.

How it works?

Fill up the order form with your specific requirements

Set a deadline and finish the payment

Download the finished work on your dashboard

Rate your writer based on the quality of the essay

If your first-choice essay writing service is unavailable to handle your project, this service can be an acceptable substitute. While they are not everyone's first choice, they are reliable.

WriteMyEssays

WriteMyEssays is a reputable writing service and an excellent resource for expert academic help with your college essays. The website employs a staff of seasoned writers who are experts in a variety of fields of study. Furthermore, WriteMyEssays provides excellent customer support and is reasonably priced. So, if you're asking, "Who will write my essays?" WriteMyEssays.org is the place to go.

Pros

Active live chat function

Low cost and attractive discounts

Cons

Inconsistent essay quality

Complaints from customers on third-party review sites

Costs

A 1-page college essay costs as little as $10.87. The special beginner discount has been set at $8.70.

How does it work?

Fill out the order form

Select your requirements

Choose your preferred expert level

Check out once you've added any additional services you require.

Download your text on the specified delivery date

Although the rates are appealing and competitive, you get what you pay for. Some of their papers are good and some aren't, so you might need to hire their best writer to be sure you'll get an essay that meets your needs.

EssayWriter

When it comes to selecting a reliable and reasonably priced essay writing service, EssayWriter is a good alternative for students who want high-quality essays for difficult assignments. Essay writers from this academic writing service have a lot of experience in a lot of different academic fields, and they can help you with any kind of assignment.

Pros

Qualified experts

Strict anti-plagiarism policies and prompt delivery

Cons

Only a handful of top writers’ profiles

Occasional delayed deliveries

Costs

One page of high school paper with a deadline of 20 days will cost you only $14.03. A 1-page college essay costs 11.93 and has a 14-day deadline.

How does it work?

Fill out the order form with your specifications

Make your payment

Monitor the progress of your work.

Review and approve or request a revision

The EssayWriter team is usually made up of a small group of fluent writers who have been chosen to write essays that are on par with those written by native writers. This makes them a good option if your first choice isn't available.

FreePaperWriter

FreePaperWriter handles each essay and research paper writing service differently, guaranteeing that each assignment and research paper is tailored to the student and their personal needs. The method is efficient, allowing you to complete your order quickly. In fact, if you tell them, “write my research paper,” it can be done in as little as an hour.

Pros

Covers a wide range of subjects

Professional, academic writers

Cons

Additional services are costly

Revisions and editing will take some time

Costs

The starting price for a college essay is $10.87 a page and increases depending on your needs.

How does it work?

Calculate your order

Pay only once

Track the progress

Review the result

FreePaperWriter has clear policies, clear prices with no hidden fees, and a lot of free extras that make buying an essay from them worth it.

Conclusion

Hiring a subject matter expert has several advantages. However, you will only gain those advantages if you hire an expert from a reliable essay writing service. To make an informed decision, always do research, look at each writing platform, and read reviews.