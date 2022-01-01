7 Best Places to Visit in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is a beautiful Emirate, one of seven that together form the United Arab Emirates. It has been a popular holiday destination since ancient times but became more accessible with the modernization of air travel in the latter 20th century. It is counted among the most traveled cities. People from across the globe must visit the place once. The city is home to many different sights and attractions, which are enlisted below:

1. Abu Dhabi Corniche

The Corniche is the waterfront of Abu Dhabi city, located on the Persian Gulf coast. It runs along the western edge of Abu Dhabi island, beginning at the eastern mouth of the channel that divides Abu Dhabi island from the mainland peninsula, Jebel Dhanna. The corniche was completed in 1963. The Al-Fateh Mosque is located opposite it, just a few steps away.

2. Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Louvre, which is in Paris and New York City's biggest museums, announced plans to build an Abu Dhabi version back in 2016. The Abu Dhabi complex will be a 15-minute drive from the city's central business district on Saadiyat Island, formerly a military base and an oil-storage facility for state oil company ADNOC. The museum, which includes a library and research center, will feature 500 artworks, 17 exhibitions annually, and educational programs in French and Arabic. It is a replica of the world-famous Louvre and is on a 25.5-hectare site in Abu Dhabi and designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. The museum houses three main galleries, including a temporary exhibition hall, as well as research and library facilities, which are similar to that of the Louvre's Paris version.

3. Emirates Palace Hotel

The Emirates Palace Hotel is a palace itself; it was once the summer residence of the former rulers of Abu Dhabi, the Al Nahyan family. It is one of the most luxurious hotels in the world and has hosted many important international political conferences and summits over the years. With its 1,800 rooms, it is Abu Dhabi's largest hotel. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque can be seen in one of its photographs if you click on my photo above.

4. Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is the largest in the Middle East and one of the most technologically advanced. Unlike other exhibitions, it also has various special venues that can be used, like a football stadium, convention halls, cinema rooms, and more. These are rented out to both national and international events. The center also offers several new attractive leisure activities that draw in young visitors from all around the region. Visitors usually enter from Abu Dhabi Corniche on foot or by car through a free parking lot adjacent to it.

5. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which means "the grand mosque of the Sheikh" was built in 1974 to honor the first president of the United Arab Emirates. It was the first mosque built in Abu Dhabi featuring African and Islamic architecture – it is thus known as the "African mosque". It has a capacity of approximately 20,000 worshippers. The complex also acts as a Cultural Centre, with functions such as weddings, major national ceremonies, and other smaller religious functions within its walls.

6. Marsa Zayed Port and Souq

Marsa Zayed Port is an important part of the UAE's economic development and is situated on a man-made island. It is considered one of the most developed ports in the world and has several unique features including a double layer deck to allow for large ships to be docked before another ship departs. It also has advanced weather tracking systems that track storms and route ships around them. The port has also been used as a filming location for many movies like Robin Hood and Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

The Abu Dhabi Souq is a traditional market in the heart of the city next to the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The souq is of great tourist interest as it has several traditional shops and market areas that sell goods such as pottery, perfumes, and spices. It also has a restaurant area with shawarma stands.

7. Fujairah City Tower

Fujairah City Tower is an impressive structure that was completed in 2012. It is located on the southeastern coast of UAE, on an area of land stretching over 17 million square feet. One notable feature about this building is that its design is inspired by seashells which are common in this area. The structure itself is over 450 ft high and has several interesting features including a rotating restaurant and an observation deck.

Conclusion:

Just an hour's drive away from Dubai lies Abu Dhabi: a city that's not only beautiful but one that has so many historical buildings and sites to see that leave visitors feeling as if they've been on an adventure. Abu Dhabi is a fascinating city full of buildings and sites from both the old and new Dubai. Add in amazing food and cheap shopping, and you'll have an island vacation that can't be beaten!