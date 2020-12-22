Branded Voices

7 Best Internet of Things Gadgets You Must Try

As technology continues to evolve, it appears as if there is not a single thing that it cannot make speedier, simpler, smarter, or better. We have already witnessed even the most basic everyday objects transforming into smart devices via a wireless connection to your internet, smartphones, and voice assistants in your home.

Commonly known as the Internet of Things (or IoT), linked objects serve more purpose than just tracking your health. While you may find some of these devices as objectively brainless, most assist us to gain an understanding of both ourselves and the universe around us.

With new IoT devices making their way in the market almost every day, it might get a little overwhelming for you to keep up. But don’t worry as we have got you covered! Here is a list of the top 7 Internet of Things gadgets you definitely need to try at least once in your lifetime.

So, let’s get started!

Google Home Voice Controller

One of the smartest IoT devices that offers amazing features is Google Home Voice Controller. It allows you to control alarms, media, thermostats, volume, lights, and a lot of other things using your voice command.

Amazon Echo Plus

If you are looking for a famous and reliable voice controller smart device, then Amazon Echo Plus maybe a suitable option for you. It can make phone calls, play songs, set alarms and timers, give information, ask questions, provide weather updates, manage shopping and to-do lists, monitor home instruments, and various other things.

Amazon Dash Button

Amazon Dash Button is a smart device that connects with your Wi-Fi via an internet connection. It ensures that you are never short on household items like medicines, grocery stuff, soft drinks, pet food, personal care, baby diapers, etc.

August Doorbell Camera Pro

If you have always wished to find a way to answer your home door from any remote location, then August Doorbell Cam is the solution to your problem. It keeps a constant check on your doors and also captures all kinds of movements on your doorstep.

August Smart Lock Pro

An effective IoT device, August Smart Lock allows you to control your doors from anywhere without any difficulty. With this gadget, you can keep your home safe from thieves and robbers.

Kuri Home Robot

Kuri is a first-of-its-kind robot that gained huge popularity in a short time. It is designed to bring entertainment to your life. It not only interacts with its owner but also captures small and big moments in your house every day.

Belkin WeMo Smart Light Switch

With Belkin WeMo Light Switch, you can manage all your home lights using your voice command and smartphone. All you have to do is connect this smart light switch to your current home’s Wi-Fi network. This will give it wireless access to all of the light. The good thing is it does not even need any hub or subscription.

Bottom Line

There is an inexhaustible variety of IoT devices that can make your daily life better and easier. Almost a decade ago, none of us would have imagined these smart objects.

So, before you lay your hands on some of these best gadgets, don't forget to check their compatibility with other devices already present at your home.

So, before you lay your hands on some of these best gadgets, don’t forget to check their compatibility with other devices already present at your home.