6 Great Places for Those That Want to Work Abroad

Details

Working abroad is undoubtedly appealing to many individuals. You get the ability to travel, save and live a more comfortable life all at the same time! However, knowing where to go and what places have the most opportunities can be challenging. There are 195 countries in the world, after all!

Below we are going to look at six great places for those that want to work abroad. Interested in learning more? Then keep on reading.

Mexico

Mexico is currently an emerging country with substantial growth. This means that many new work opportunities are coming into the light, especially for those with a diploma or university qualification.

While your salary may be lower than in your home country, the cost of living is significantly reduced. You can live an extremely comfortable lifestyle, with freedom and rich culture. Check out the safest places in Mexico for more information.

South Korea

Korea currently has an incredible amount of English teaching opportunities, so if you want to go down that road, it's definitely worth checking out. The bustling Seoul is a popular choice for expats, but Busan and Daegu also are worth the mention. When moving to Korea, you also get the chance to save money, as the cost of living is incredibly low. Some people have even gone there to pay off their debt, and with easy visa access to speed up the process, you can see why.

Australia

Australia has always ranked highly in terms of both quality of life and happiness. While it does have a higher cost of living compared to some of the other countries on this list, they have a great minimum wage for foreigners. With some of the most beautiful beaches and incredibly friendly locals in the world, it's easy to see why it is such a popular choice for expats.

Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world's highest paying countries, and surprisingly they also have incredible career opportunities. While they can be limited, your chances are good if you have some type of qualification. With affordable healthcare, a great central location, and delicious food, you should certainly look into it.

China

With a very powerful economy, China understandably has a large number of jobs available, especially in the English teaching category. While the cultural shock can be challenging for some, once adapting, the affordable lifestyle and unique opportunities are undoubtedly worth it.

Germany

Compared to many countries, Germany has an unbeatable work-life balance. On average, most people work around 27 hours a week while making a high income. Since it is such a modern country, there are many jobs in different fields available. Currently, Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt have the largest expat communities, but that shouldn't stop you from exploring what else this country has to offer.

And that's it! These were six great places for those that want to work abroad. So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and see what this incredible world has to offer. You won't be disappointed.