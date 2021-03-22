6 Best Essay Writing Services in the US by Working Students' Opinion

You are not lazy, the workload is just too much, or you have other things you would rather do with your time. School is necessary but not at the expense of your mental health. This is especially true for working students who simply lack free time. It is only human to ask for help, and that is why you are looking up writing services online.

The only problem is you can not afford any wrong choices. One missed step could be the difference between acing your essays or flunking class. This is why we have compiled a list to choose the best essay writing service in the US by working students' opinions.

Considerations for choosing these essay writing websites

Our team of experts have carefully vetted these essay writing companies and are convinced that they offer the most value without a speck of doubt. The rationale for our ranking is based on a survey of students who work while studying. Such students, as a rule, do not have time to cope with the entire volume of academic tasks. And they are forced to turn to assistant services.

But don’t take our word for it. We have explained our review process below—the HOW and WHY we chose these online writing services.

Quality

It is counterproductive to hire an essay writing service only to have a half-baked paper turned over. A waste of TIME and MONEY to have an essay delivered to you with quality that rivals one you could have churned up half-awake.

Our experts put themselves in your shoes and put quality on top of their checklist. The websites listed here employ the services of ONLY native speakers. You would have ONLY the best essay writers at your disposal, so you are assured that no stones would be left unturned.

Before and After-Sale Support

You are not alone—the websites listed below pride themselves on their customer service. On contact, they would explain in detail how their services work, how you can get the best essay help. They would ease you in and would be available to take your questions or queries after the essay has been turned over.

Turnaround time

The best paper writing services would have your assignment turned over faster than you can say ‘Bob's your uncle’ and at the same time would not compromise on the quality. Some companies can have your assignment done in under four hours, ideal for when the paper skips your mind, and you need it done last minute.

Budget

We understand that you are tight on budget, probably have student loans to worry about, waiting on allowance, or working jobs to make ends meet. The last thing we want is you paying through your nose or emptying your wallets. While we have more than a few premium easy writing services, we have also listed some that give GREAT VALUE cheap.

So, working students indicated that they could trust the following companies:

The Top 6 Essay Writing Services Reviews

We should call them 100 Papers because they are as close to perfect as you would expect. One thing that stands out about Paper Help is the affordability of their service. Starting at $9.95, it would be impossible or, at best, difficult to find a service that offers the quality they boast of at this price.

The company has at its disposal experienced writers with verified academic credentials to work their magic on your project. They use their expertise and experience to carry out spot checks or quality checks that completely eliminate the chances of grammatical, contextual, and plagiarism in your content.

Working students highly appreciate:

Their services are relatively affordable

They offer quality service with checks that ensure your content is error-free and original

99 Papers allow unlimited revisions for about a week after the project is turned over.

The website is straightforward to use.

The company provides for anonymous interactions between the client and the writer.

What students don't like:

It is quite costly to have your project worked on by native English-speaking writers

If you believe that older is better, then it does not get much older than Evolution writers. The company has been in the business of providing quality content at a moment’s notice since 2009. And their experience in the field is evident in the extensive range of services they have on offer.

These services include:

Custom college papers

Custom Resume Writing

Thesis Paper Writing

Personal Statement Writing

Research Paper Writing

Assignment Writing Service

Essay Writing

Working students highly appreciate:

For the wealth of experience at their disposal, their service is affordable. With their cheapest offer being $10.

They have a variety of services on offer

The website allows payment from different platforms

You are eligible for discounts on bulk orders

The site will enable you to choose writer expertise depending on the difficulty of your project

What students don't like:

Too many options could leave users with a case of information overload

The bill racks up quickly for more complex offers

You are met with a breath of fresh air as soon as you are logged on to write my essays website and for a good reason. This is one of the few essay-writer websites that successfully handshake affordability and good service.

Don’t believe us? Below is a list of the services they offer.

Argumentative essay writing

Annotated Bibliography writing

Law essay writing

Niche essay writing

College essay writing

Lab report writing

Term Paper writing

Speech writing

If you are still not convinced, be sure to check out their positive reviews on Trustpilot and SiteJabber.

Working students highly appreciate:

Write my essays has writers for every writing imaginable

The company has experienced writers that deliver error and plagiarism free content

They offer timely delivery of content

What students don't like:

It can get quite costly to order more complex services

With their cheapest offer coming in at $12, they are certainly not the cheapest on the block. While they don’t hold the title for being the most affordable, they indeed have one for being the FASTEST!

Essay Box is confident in the abilities of its writers that it assures its clients a turnover time of just THREE HOURS. If you are behind submission and you have at least three hours left, you know who to call.

Working students highly appreciate:

Essay box has a money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with their service

The offer uses arguably the fastest turnaround on the block

They handle every form of writing from high school to postdoc

24/7 reliable customer service

They only work with writers with verified academic backgrounds

Their service is anonymous and private

What students don't like:

They are more expensive than most of the other essay websites on this list

The name of the website says it all. Expert writing is everything it claims to be and more. The company hires expert writers with enough experience in their craft to create content for students that need help.

The company’s excellent service starts with its modern, responsive website. It is easy to use and allows users to place orders in minutes.

Expert writing is confident in putting out great content, as made evident with the ‘Samples’ page on their website. Here, would-be clients are treated to samples across several niches and topics.

Working students highly appreciate:

On the website is a samples page for you to gauge the company’s ability instead of going in blind

Expert writing offers its clients free, unlimited revisions

The company assures students and their would-be clients of timely submissions

They provide original content with unrivaled quality

What students don't like:

The price shoots up if the project has a tight deadline

Many people I have spoken with consider Essay Pro the best college essay writing service. While this is only an opinion, you can understand where they are coming from and how easy it is to come to such a conclusion. The website layout, ease of use, the various services they offer, and how they vet their writers make you want to join that bandwagon.

Essay Pro might be the best option for you if you are new to hiring to have your assignment or essays done. This is because of the comprehensive ‘how-to’ process that explains clearly how to order their services.

The services they offer include but are not limited to the following:

Dissertation writing

Coursework writing

Admission essay writing

Term paper writing

Research paper writing

Essay writing and help

Custom writing

Working students highly appreciate:

The website is responsive and easy to use

They only have qualified writers on their payroll

Round the clock customer support

Your information is safe and would not be shared with third parties

The company gives users more control over who they work with

What students don't like:

There is a high chance that cheap writers would deliver sub-par work

FAQs

How long is a typical case study?

No law restricts or determines the length of your case study. But it would be best if you endeavored to keep it short, concise, and engaging. The average case study is between 500 and 2000 words long.

How much does a case study cost?

The cost of having a case study done depends majorly on the skill of the writer. Many companies charge between $400 and $1100 per page. And more experienced companies can charge as much as $5000 per case study. -

Are the services legal?

All essay and research writing services are registered and, as such, are legal. There would be stipulated laws for them to follow, and as long as these laws are not breached, it is entirely legal to use their services.

Am I allowed to submit the content as my own?

The content submitted to you is usually a ‘model'; content for you to rewrite in your own words. It would not be a crime or illegal to submit the content as yours since the company is legal. But it might be against university or college laws.

How to detect plagiarism in my paper

One way to detect plagiarism in your paper is with the use of plagiarism detection software. Most softwares require a paid subscription. wikiHow offers more options on how to detect plagiarism in your paper.

Wrapping up

We have all been there, that semester or class that just feels out of place. Or that class that you just don’t seem to get. You might want to tough it out; while that is the brave path to take, the consequences might be dire.

Sometimes you just need to take a step back, relax, see the course through someone else’s eyes. And one way you can do this is by hiring a professional to take that burden off you, and it does not make you any less studious. It only helps you get your work done, and at the same time, free up time for you to study other courses, work on your relationships or put more effort into that after-school job that pays the bills.

In the words of Albert Einstein:

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results.”

The right essay writing service can help you get out of that rot, can help you impress your tutor or lecturer.

So what are you waiting for? Take that step!