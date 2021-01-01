5 ways to make money with digital magazine

Making money as a magazine used to be simple: sell magazines and sell advertisements.



Making money as a magazine used to be simple: sell magazines and sell advertisements. However, in 2020, subscribers will be more demanding than ever before, and the material will be more sophisticated than ever before. If you run a magazine, blog, or another type of publication, you'll need to think outside the box to monetize your material.

In this post, we'll go over all of the different ways magazines earn money in 2020, as well as 021how you may do it yourself.

Print Advertising:

Another oldie, but a goodie, is print advertising. Advertisers will often pay a high price for a strong position in your journal, notwithstanding how difficult it is to sell. That's because marketers have a lot more "real estate" to work within a print publication. It can lead to fantastic innovative ideas that are a win-win situation for your sponsors, readers, and yourself.

Online Subscription:

From TV and music streaming to shaving kits and meal prep boxes, online subscriptions exploded in 2020. Magazines are a vital part of propelling this transformation ahead. The benefit of online subscriptions is that they work on any computer or mobile device. Digital gives a wide array of ways to communicate with your subscribers, from traditional online to mobile and Connected TV apps. Additionally, you may offer freemium content previews to tempt new members and instantly enhance your conversion rates. When given the correct tools, we have seen a lot of brands excel in this area. If a professional magazine business in 2020, an online subscription could be your future.

Conferences & Events:

Bringing them to your magazine in person is the best way to get them interested in it. Creating an event or conference, despite its high cost, opens up a slew of revenue opportunities: Ticket sales, merchandise, food and beverage, booth sales, and advertising are all examples of revenue sources. Events can also be a fantastic way to promote your business. We've seen events re-ignite stale brands and re-engage consumers in unexpected ways. And if you do decide to host an event, big or little, our next piece of advice is to make sure you live-stream it.

Digital Advertising:

Placing advertising on your website, in your app, and elsewhere can be the best method to increase your revenue. Some magazines offer ad removal as a reward for subscribers, while others rely only on ad revenue. Ads can be as simple as plugging in a third-party provider like Google AdSense for small businesses. Feel free to get creative with your ad display, regardless of how you choose to structure your company. The beauty of digital ads is that they may come in various shapes and sizes, including video, interactive banners, search results, and, of course, sponsorships.

Live Streaming:

In 2020, live streaming is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is unique and keeps viewers engaged in the same way a live event would but without physical constraints. Some platforms even let you monetize your live stream directly through in-chat donations and other cool features.