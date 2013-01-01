5 Things You Should Know About Native American Casinos

As seen on WSN.com, many legal US casinos are currently operating on the market. However, the Native American casinos have increased in popularity lately. The WinStar World Casino located in Thackerville is the most popular native American casino.

The Chickasaw Nation owns the large venue. Even if they might get a bad reputation at certain moments, the casinos are at their glorious moments. As economic subjects, they bring growth and development to the area. If you want to try your luck, there are a few things to know beforehand. We share the five things you need to know about the Native American casinos in this post. Once you go through them, you will get a better understanding of this industry.

1. Raising the employment rates

With so many things to tell about the Native American casinos, it is essential to note that not all of them are cons. These casinos open lots of job positions and increase the employment rates. When a new business opens, it will increase the local employment rate by 25%. A casino requires many different roles, from hospitality to dealers. The casinos offer excellent salaries, offering a financial boost for those who receive a minimum wage.

2. Different laws

It is important to note that the Native American casinos aren’t regulated by federal law. How will this impact the player? How the games are set up is at the company’s discretion. You can’t know about the payout details. Therefore, finding out the actual RTP of a slot machine is pretty tricky.

On the other hand, keep in mind that the casino can confiscate your cash. This might happen when they suspect that you are card counting. And there is nothing you can do to stop this, unfortunately. However, similar risks might be real even with standard casinos. Therefore, it is all about being careful as a player.

Also, keep in mind that the tribal casinos often operate in areas without competitors. If you are considered to do card counting, you might be banned from the casino.

3. No sports betting

Many casinos also offer sports betting as part of their services, both online and offline. Also, it is a highly profitable practice. But you will be surprised to find out that you can’t wager on your favorite team in a tribal casino. Even though sports betting is accepted mainly in casinos worldwide, you won’t find it in Native American casinos. In some cases, this happens because sports betting isn’t legalized. Therefore, you can’t enjoy your favorite activity there.

In case sports betting becomes legal, the casinos need to include options for online betting in their scope of services.

4. Security

You have probably heard of the problems with the casino security. In other casinos, the security is issued by a private company. Their task is to follow the citations and report to the authorities. However, things aren’t the same with tribal casinos. They have their security which can exceed their authority in some cases. They have their law enforcement, which might sound worrying.

5. Advantage players

When playing card games, you are required to up the ante. Although the ante per hand is low, it changes the house edge. This ante is a fee of admission, and you won’t get it back even if you win the round. Therefore, you need to calculate the loss for the whole evening. Although the ante might be below, you will still get to play many hands. And the losses aren’t counted in this. Therefore, you need to assess the risks with a slightly different approach.