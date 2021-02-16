5 Nursing Challenges and How to Overcome Them

- Details
Nursing is one of the most sought after careers in the present day. It is not only morally gratifying but financially rewarding as well. While it provides people with a desirable mode of life, it also asks for a lot of effort, dedication, and time. Given the nature of the job, a nurse has several roles to play and plenty of responsibilities on their shoulders.
As one progresses through their career as a nurse, they figure out how to deal with the hurdles that come their way. But if you are new at your job, you may be struggling with the challenges. But you can always find ways to overcome them. Here are a few solutions to some of the problems that you may face as a nurse.
-
Continuing Education
Once you graduate with a bachelor's and start working, you won't have much time in your hand. With all your energy invested in the patients and hospital, continuing further education may prove a real task. While you may have landed a job with a bachelor's alone, progress in the field requires more qualifications. Therefore, you need to go for a higher degree, but your job and engagements won't allow you the time to enroll for one.
The Solution
The answer to this challenge is quite simple. The present-day technology and advancements in the education sector have made it easy for graduates to continue their education alongside a full-time job. With enough research, you can find plenty of online masters of nursing degrees that will allow you to move forward in your career path and achieve more.
-
Demanding Shifts
As mentioned earlier, the role of a nurse is not an easy one. At times, you may find yourself overburdened to an extent where coping with your busy schedule becomes impossible. Such circumstances will wear you out and compromise the quality of service that your patients receive. While you may not encounter such shifts daily, they are enough to tire you out, even if just once a week.
The Solution
As a nurse, you must remember that you may not always be able to get through on your own. When shifts get too demanding than you can handle on your own, feel free to ask for help. In a healthcare facility, all employees dedicate their time and efforts to providing top-quality services to the patients. You are likely to receive support without any trouble.
-
Unexpected Calls or Cancellations
While working as a nurse, you need to have a planned schedule and a routine. It is the only way for you to get through the hectic workdays. However, you may encounter unexpected work shifts and cancellations that may mess up your routine and plans. Such disturbances in your plans can be very frustrating and make dealing with your job a lot harder than it already is.
The Solution
The only thing sure in this case is the uncertainty of your schedule. While you may have a week planned ahead of you, make sure to keep the room for changes that may come up. Have backup plans for any canceled shifts and flexibility in your plans in case you need to work.
You also need to set boundaries to ensure that your social and personal life does not suffer. Say no to last-minute requests unless urgent, and ask for compensation for the extra shifts. To do this, you first need to build good relationships with your employers and co-workers. That is a task that you need to work on from day one, and not just when required.
-
Decreased Efficiency Due to Stress and Burnout
In the nursing field, the professional burnout and the stress of the job can take a toll on you. Lack of sleep, excessive fatigue, and compromised physical health can drive a nurse towards poor mental health. It may lead to consequences like mental health disorders, reduced dedication to work, and decreased productivity.
The Solution
Regardless of how demanding your job is and how many responsibilities rest on your shoulder, it would help if you made time for yourself. Making time does not necessarily mean going on a vacation every six months and taking an extra day off every week. Instead, try using the little spare time that you get to breathe. Take short walks in the fresh air, spend time with loved ones after work and get at least 6 hours of sleep. Ensure that you dedicate your days off to relaxing and having a good time instead of worrying about work.
Time management is critical in nursing, where there are long shifts and little time to self left. You will realize that you do not need to take extra time for anything, but utilize the time you have in the right way. When you do that right, you will find yourself at the best of your health and will be able to give your best at work too.
-
Health Hazards
Working in a healthcare facility brings many health hazards. As a nurse, you may find yourself exposed to patients suffering from all kinds of medical conditions. Such exposure puts your health at significant risk since many of these conditions are contagious. Therefore, while choosing the nursing career path, you are signing yourself up to face several health hazards.
The Solution
As long as you are working in a healthcare facility, you cannot eliminate the health hazards around you. However, what you can do is try to keep yourself safe. To do that, you must adopt good hygienic habits and take as much care of yourself as you can.
Wearing personal protective equipment in the time of need, religiously washing and sanitizing your hands, and keeping a safe distance from contagious patients when you can, can be of great help.
Conclusion
Nursing, as a career, is rewarding, but it is just as demanding. As a nurse, you will find yourself dealing with new challenges every day. You can handle some of these challenges as they come but may have to prepare yourself beforehand for the rest. With good planning and forming a healthy routine, you can tackle almost anything that comes your way.
