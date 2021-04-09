5 Laws Anyone Working in Shroom Should Know

Shrooms, or magic mushrooms, are mushrooms containing naturally occurring hallucinogenic and psychoactive compounds. These mushrooms can cause hallucinations and alter the user's perception of reality. When you take shrooms, you may experience, see, feel, and hear things that seem real but are not.

Many people use magic mushrooms for recreational purposes, but their traditional use lies mainly in spiritualism and self-discovery. While they can bring positive experiences, the user can also have negative experiences that include frightening hallucinations, anxiety, psychosis, and paranoia.

Magic mushrooms contain psilocybin, a chemical that turns into psilocin, which then binds to serotonin receptors in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter and hormone that regulates various functions, including appetite, mood, perception, anxiety, cognition, and imagination.

Ensure that you are fully prepared for the trip before trying Shroom Gummies. Anyone working with shrooms should also understand their legality and the laws that govern their use and possession.

5 Laws You Should Know When Working with Shrooms

Controlled Substances Act

Magic mushrooms are not entirely illegal in the US, but psilocybin and psilocin, the active ingredients are. The two are listed in Schedule I, making it illegal to possess or cultivate psilocybin mushrooms.

Psilocybin-containing mushrooms are only legal for research, which is also under tight control. If you wish to perform any research on magic mushrooms, you must obtain a special license from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Many people do not understand the types of magic mushrooms that are illegal. The law does not specify the different species of magic mushrooms that are prohibited. Most people possess and even cultivate these mushrooms without being aware that they are illegal.

Schedule 1 drugs are considered to have no current medical use and have a high potential for abuse. But researchers now believe that psilocybin has medical benefits and should be placed under Schedule IV. Psilocybin is under research for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction.

Magic mushrooms are federally illegal, but they are decriminalized in Oakland, California and Denver, Colorado. These are the only two cities where you can use magic mushrooms freely for research.

Psilocybin Services Act: Measure 109

Measure 109 is a legislative program in Oregon that regulates the administration of psilocybin products. It permits licensed dealers to administer psilocybin products to individuals above the age of 21 years. The Act recognizes psilocybin as a medical product under the control and regulation of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Currently, it is only in Oregon where you can sell and distribute shrooms legally. OHA determines the eligibility of dealers based on education and qualifications. If you want to be a facilitator, you must undergo training, take an exam, and meet the code of professional conduct.

The Act allows eligible individuals to purchase, possess, and consume psilocybin. But clients must only use these products under the supervision of a licensed facilitator at a psilocybin service center. According to Measure 109, the consumption, possession, and manufacturing of psilocybin are only permitted within the service center.

Under Measure 109, you cannot advertise or brand psilocybin products. It is also illegal to run a magic mushroom retail store.

Measure 110

In November 2020, Oregon passed another legislation to decriminalize non-commercial or personal possession of a controlled substance. This law makes possession of psilocybin only a Class E violation that does not attract a prison sentence. Violators can only be fined a maximum of $100.

Measure 110 decriminalizes the possession and personal use of all drugs, not just magic mushrooms. Possession of large amounts, however, can lead to a misdemeanor charge.

Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA)

While psilocybin is illegal at the federal level, states that legalize its use must comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act regulations. The Act enhances consumer protection.

The FDA holds the responsibility of enacting the FDCA through various legislations and programs. Since psilocybin is a medicinal drug in states where it is legal, these states work with the FDA to ensure the safety of products sold to consumers.

The American Indian Religious Freedom Act

Particular churches are exempted from the Controlled Substances Act, permitting them to use these drugs within their premises. The Native American Church is one such example, but they can only use drugs like shrooms within reservation land.

The government recognizes that these churches use psychedelics as sacraments. Of course, if you are a member of these churches, you can use magic mushrooms without worrying about arrests within the church's compounds.

Conclusion

Magic mushrooms are illegal in the US, but that does not mean you cannot access them legally. One way to get your legal shroom is to go to a state where they are legal, but that might be a long shot.

You can also join a church that uses psychedelics, which is also a tricky affair. Some people also graze shrooms, making a perfectly legal way to consume these mushrooms. Since they grow naturally in some regions, you can just eat them directly from the field. It sounds strange, but people do it.

Magic mushrooms might, however, be legal soon. The FDA has approved for medical use of psilocybin, which might lead to its removal from Schedule I.

