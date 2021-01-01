5 Facts You Need to Know About Canada's Education System

As the most educated country in the world, Canada is also rated as the place that offers the best quality of life to its residents. It has a balanced approach to work and living, and with top-quality education, excellent prospects too.

Education is what molds the future. It sculpts people into the leaders of tomorrow. If you are a parent, one of your top priorities is probably to send your children to one of the best schools in the world, including primary, secondary, and then, finally, tertiary.

The Canada Express Entry System consists of countless immigration programs that can promise a brighter future for both you and your family, but first, let’s learn more about the Canadian Education system.

5 Facts About the Canadian Education System

Canada offers free education, for the most part.

Education is free for all students in the public education system. This is very beneficial to many people traveling from countries where education is generally expensive, such as the US and Australia. Even though public schools are free in Canada, the quality of education is uncompromised because, with high-quality education, each province also has quality teachers.

Canada has public and private schools.

The biggest difference between private and public schools in Canada is that public schools are governmentally funded, while private schools cost between 4,000 CAD to 26,000 CAD in tuition fees per year. While public schools lend textbooks to students, private schools sell them. Private schools are also selective with their students, where public schools accept everybody.

The Canadian government prioritizes education.

The Canadian government spends 6% of its GDP on education, which is much more than most governments in the world. This means that the government is set on investing in the future of the country and understands the significant role that education plays in the construction of a better and brighter future for all people that live in Canada and those who plan to immigrate to it.

Canada is home to some of the top-ranked educational institutions globally.

Not less than 30 Canadian universities rank among the top in the entire world, which also sheds light on how good the primary and secondary education systems in Canada are. Canada has also been ranked as one of the top 5 countries that offers the best higher education in the world.

Canada is a world leader in language education.

The Great White North is known for being a world leader in language training. Canada has two official languages, which are English and French. In Canada, all students are required to learn both English and French and become proficient enough to communicate in either. Students are also welcome and encouraged to learn more languages, with Spanish being the most popular additional choice. Up to 21% of people that live in Canada speak a foreign language as their mother tongue. 40% of this group speaks European languages as their mother tongue, and 56% speak Asian languages. For more information about Canada's education system and how to apply for a Canadian study permit through the Student Direct Stream (SDS), visit this page.

If you wish to immigrate to this incredible country and benefit from its amazing education system, you can with the Canada Express Entry System. The program is highly beneficial for anyone who wants to move to Canada to apply to study in the country, as it can gain you CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) points. As getting an education in Canada could increase your score, your chances of gaining permanent residency also increase. Whether it’s you who study at a Canadian university or your children receiving an education, it can benefit your entire household family to gain permanent residency in Canada.

What is the Express Entry System?

Introduced by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canadian Express Entry System is a fast-tracked process designed to select the best candidates for Canadian immigration, all to aid in the country’s economic growth. It is a simple immigration initiative that consists of many Federal economic immigration programs, all of which suit specific criteria.

To apply, you can submit your visa application through one of the following programs:

Federal Skilled Worker Class

Federal Skilled Trades Class

Canadian Experience Class

Express Entry applications include seven easy-to-follow steps:

Check if you meet the minimum requirements Create an Express Entry profile Receive your CRS score Get and accept an Invitation to Apply (ITA) Submit your supporting documents Pay your immigration fees Submit your application for Permanent Residence (PR)

It doesn't matter where you live in the world. If you wonder how to get to a country that offers the best education system, look no further than applying through the Canada Express Entry system. As the best immigration program in Canada, it can help you move abroad in as little as 6 to 8 months. All you have to do is meet a list of requirements set out by the Canadian government.

