5 Best Private Instagram Viewer Apps - View Instagram Account With No Survey In 2023

Details

In this digital age, where everything is digitally expressed, social media platforms have emerged as a popular means of communication, connecting and sharing. Thanks to its emphasis on visual content and tools that allow users to post photographs and videos with their followers, Instagram has become quite popular. People can, however, decide to keep their profile’s visibility on Instagram either public or private.

It's because of this feature that a need for private Instagram profile viewers was noticed which would enable the viewers to view private Instagram profiles without the need for the owner’s consent. To assist readers in making an informed choice, we will examine the top private Instagram viewers on the market and weigh their advantages and disadvantages.

Top Instagram Private Account Viewer - Detailed Review

Glassagram: Best Overall Private Instagram Viewer , Editor’s Pick

uMobix: Popular Instagram Profile Viewer Without Human Verification

Mspy: Best For Viewing Private Accounts Anonymously

Eyezy: Recommended Site To View Instagram Without Account

Inflact: Best For Discovering Profiles On Instagram Without Login

#1 Glassagram - Best Overall Private Instagram Viewer , Editor’s Pick

Glassagram is a safe and reliable way of checking and viewing private Instagram handles discreetly. The private Instagram viewer claims to bring comprehensive solutions for people who want to view private accounts without going through the hassle of waiting for getting accepted.

The company claims that it employs sophisticated algorithms that can get through Instagram's security procedures, enabling users to see private profiles without worrying about being discovered. The key selling feature of Glassagram is its capacity to swiftly and effectively grant access to private profiles without requesting authorization from or requiring a password from the profile owner.

Key Features

Access to Instagram stories: With the help of Glassagram Instagram viewer you have access to the stories uploaded by the target user.





Access to Instagram videos: Glassagram provides its users with the unique feature of viewing the videos uploaded on the Instagram account of the target user. What makes it even more fun and convenient is that you not only get access to all their videos but you can also download them later on.





Tracker: Glassagram also gives the user another unique feature of a tracker, which tracks the people who visit your profile and like your posts and pictures. This is especially helpful for people who are trying to keep a track of their online visibility and reach.





Detailed post information: Glassagram understands its target audience and loves to provide them with more and more useful features that feed them more and more information. This feature of Glassagram presents the whole history of a person’s Instagram account along with relevant dates on which they posted these posts. This is presented in a beautiful calendar view which makes it easy for the user to process the information.





Monitor multiple accounts: Glassagram allows the user to monitor multiple accounts, all that the subscriber has to do is add the accounts that he wishes to monitor into his account and he can monitor them from time to time just like that! Not only this but Glassagram also saves the stories uploaded by the target person if they aren’t seen by the user.

Pros

No installation: Glassagram doesn't require any type of installation before use. This convenient feature really makes Glassagram one of the best Instagram viewers in itself.





Watch stories in real-time: Glassagram allows the user to view the stories uploaded by the target person in real-time with little to no delay.





Anonymity: The best feature, the best pro of using Glassagram is that it provides a plethora of features and services while keeping you completely anonymous. This anonymity of yours doesn't only save you from embarrassment but also from getting caught breaching Instagram’s user terms and conditions policy.





View and save posts: The web-based application allows you to view and download posts made by the target person.





A great option for Influencers: Glassagram is a great option for influencers and small businesses who constantly want to monitor their channel’s growth. Several of its features when combined can give you important details about the reachability of a post, the people who like these posts, the time at which your reach is at its peak, etc.





Cost: Even though the application provides the users with a tonne of features and services, the per-month pricing can be an obstacle for a lot of potential buyers. Glassagram offers three pricing options-

1. 1 Month: $49.99

2. 3 Months: $29.99

3. 12 Months: $12.49

Although the pricing may seem normal to users who don't have a problem with subscribing for a longer duration, it still seems a bit unfair to the users who just want to try the app for a while.

Cons

No free trial: Sadly, with all the great features that the app has to offer, it can’t, however, offer a free trial to the consumers. A free trial often pushes the users to test out the applicability of the features available and free trials often help in persuasion.

#2 uMobix - Popular Instagram Profile Viewer Without Human Verification

Instagram is amongst the top leading software companies in the world right now and is speculated to only grow further beyond this. Like any other social media website while Instagram has made the world a much more connected place, it also poses certain threats to minors. So, it becomes rather important to protect your children from these threats when they are on the internet.

Do you find yourself in the same shoes? Do you also feel like your kid might be in danger online? Then uMobix just might be the best pick for you. uMobix is by far one of the best applications you can use as a parent to look over your children’s activities on Instagram. uMobix is a well-known private Instagram profile viewer that has attracted lots of attention for its easy-to-use interface and capacity to offer quick access to private Instagram profiles.

Key Features

Access to account: With just one click you can have access to all that the target user does on his account.





Automated Reminders: uMobix generates automatic reminders to help the user never miss out on any new activity.





History tracking: with uMobix you can also visit the history of a user’s Instagram.





Direct Messaging Access: To connect directly with users or groups of users, uMobix offers direct messaging features.

Pros

No jailbreak required: uMobix offers a tonne of different features, the best thing about this is that you can utilize the majority of these features without having to jailbreak or root your device.





Enhanced encryption: The users don't have to worry about their information and credentials getting stolen or leaked since unlike other apps, uMobix offers enhanced encryption which ensures the utmost safety and security of the user data.





Infidelity: uMobix can also be a really effective tool for people who want to test their significant others for infidelity. Combined with its other features, uMobix becomes a full-fledged spying app which makes it really hard to detect.





Parental control: uMobix is a great pick for parents who just want to monitor their kids’ Instagram handles to check if they are safe and secure.





Multiple account access: One uMobix account gives you access to viewing multiple Instagram accounts.

Cons

None that we could find.

#3 Mspy - Best For Viewing Private Accounts Anonymously

Mpsy is a well-known parental control company and has a wide and dedicated user base. Mspy also launched another feature which is essentially a private Instagram profile viewer. This feature provided a safe, secure and reliable way of discreetly viewing the contents of a person’s private Instagram profile without the need for their consent.

It seems that Mspy has lived up to its claims, it has gained a lot of popularity lately due to its user-friendly interface and safe algorithm procedures. A better, more secure way to browse and view private Instagram profiles is promised by the platform. It is easy to use and guarantees that user information is always kept private and safe.

Key Features

Access to Direct messages: As a user, you have full access to the target person’s DMs or inbox. With this helpful feature, you can access all the messages that they have been sending to people.





Access to media and links: Mspy allows the user to have access to all the media that they have shared, the links they have been visiting from Instagram.





Keyword alert: Mspy has this feature which sends an automated alert to the user when the target user types a certain keyword

Pros

Discounts: Mspy also offers discounts from time to time to its users on its subscription.





Customer support: Mspy’s customer service is top-notch. With a customer support service staying online 24*7, you can ask for their assistance whenever you encounter an error or a doubt.





User-friendly interface: Mspy has a really efficient and user-friendly interface which is easy to understand and navigate.





Parental control: Parents can set up restrictions and limit what content their child can see. You can access all their chats and monitor what they do online and even block potentially dangerous people.

Cons

Cost: With the number of features that the company offers, their pricing isn't really a surprise. But even so, their pricing can be a problem for many buyers, especially the users who just want to try it once or those who just want to check out Instagram accounts.

#4 Eyezy - Recommended Site To View Instagram Without Account

Eyezy is a web-based application that lets its users have a sneak peak into the private Instagram accounts of people without the need for consent from the owner. Although the concept in itself may seem shady and harmful, it does have positive impacts too.

Private Instagrams such as Eyezy are a great help to professionals such as journalists who may not have the time to wait for approvals from the owners. Furthermore, Eyezy claims that it provides a much more reliable and safer way of looking at profiles without consent which makes it all the more attractive to users who prefer their privacy and security.

Key Features

Multiple account access: Eyezy allows the user to have access to and monitor multiple Instagram accounts on the same subscription by just making a few clicks.

Access to chats: The user gets access to all the chats that the target user has ever indulged in, this can be especially helpful to parents who monitor their children’s online activities and to users who just simply want to pull a sneaky loyalty check on their partners.





Access to media: The user also gets access to all the media that has been shared on the Instagram account. Not only can the user view and save these, but the user can also view who has sent those photos, and videos or who you have sent them to.





Security: Security is a major factor since viewing somebody’s profile without their consent goes against Instagram’s terms of the agreement. Eyezy makes sure that your Instagram viewing activities stay discreet and hidden. User data is also highly encrypted which means that people without the decryption key cant have access to the data.





User-friendly interface: Eyezy has a really simple-to-use and understandable user interface which makes it so convenient that even people with little technological know-how can make their way through the application.

Pros

Compatible with both Ios and android: Eyezy like its competitors is compatible with both Ios and android operating systems and provides a smooth viewing experience.





Multi-lingual: English, Spanish, French, and other languages are among the ones that EyeZy supports.





Mobile applications: EyeZy offers mobile applications for both Android and iOS, enabling customers to quickly and conveniently access their account details and settings wherever they are.





No Advertisements: Eyezy offers an immersive uninterrupted viewing service. So you no longer have to deal with the pestering pop-ups and ads for things that you won't need in a million years.

Cons

Cost: The pricing of Eyezy can be a big obstacle to people who just want to view Instagram and paying a hefty price for such a service doesn't seem worth it to a lot of users, especially if the users aren't interested in other features.





Customer support: Customer service in Eyezy isn't very spontaneous and it may take a good while for them to respond to you and give you a solution to your problems.

#5 Inflact - Best For Discovering Profiles On Instagram Without Login

If you have wondered about looking at someone’s Instagram account but couldn't because you do not have an Instagram account? Did you then try to go to different web-based private Instagram viewers? But you couldn’t find a solution there either since they asked for your Instagram credentials? Well, if you have been in the same shoes you may develop a liking towards Inflact's Instagram viewers.

Inflact doesn't just let you sneak into a private account without the owner's consent but it also provides a much safer and more reliable way of doing so. More than this, Inflact has an interesting feature as it doesn't as the user for its Instagram credentials and just lets the user search for Instagram handles. This is especially attractive to cautious and less adventurous users who just want to pass through without much hassle.

Key Features

User-friendly interface: Inflact has an incredibly easy-to-understand and follow user interface.





No sign-up needed: One of the most convenient features of this application is that it does not ask you to log in to your Instagram account, as a lot of Instagram viewers ask the users to log in to their accounts, this feature is very convenient and reliable.





Safe and secure: Since there is no need to share your credentials, there’s no threat to the user information.





Story viewer and Instagram posts: With this feature of Inflact you can view the stories of the target user

Pros

No need for an account: This itself is a really convenient feature of Inflact which is present due to the no login/sign-up policy. This in turn makes the app more approachable as even people without Instagram accounts can have access to it.





User interface: The web-based application has a really simple and easy-to-follow page structure. It is so convenient and easy that even people with little to no knowledge about Instagram viewers can easily make their way through the website.

Cons

Private accounts: A major downside to Inflact is that it is not functional for private accounts. The app can seem a bit dull because of the absence of this feature, the app





Not enough features: The lack of features is also something that makes Inflacts a weaker app when compared to other apps in the same industry.





Sign-up: Even though the app does not necessarily ask you to sign up first, it would not let you view all the results when you use a feature.







Few Points To Take Into Consideration While Using Private Instagram Viewer Apps

Financial scams: The users should be well aware of the fact that there are multiple Instagram viewers out there that might scam them for money. These viewers would either ask for a subscription or for payment for the service without actually providing any value in return.

Incomplete or outdated information: Private Instagram profile viewers work majorly by collecting and displaying information from Instagram profiles that are marked as private. Nevertheless, because it depends on continually updating data, this information is not always correct or up to date.

The data gathered by a private Instagram viewer might no longer be correct or dependable if the owner of a private profile modifies their privacy settings or if Instagram updates its rules.

Since Instagram viewers rely on information that is available to the public or through other means, private Instagram viewers may not have access to all the information on a private profile. As a result, the data may seem inaccurate or out-of-date information.

Violation of Instagram’s terms of service: This is one of the biggest risks associated with the usage of Instagram viewers as they are a through and through breach of Instagram’s terms of agreement for service. If caught, this can lead to steps being taken by Instagram. This would put your account at risk of suspension or even legal action.

Downloading and sharing without permission: This too is a breach of Instagram’s policies and it goes against the copyright laws as you are downloading, sharing and possibly using the content of a private account without the consent of the owner.

Security risks: There are several security risks associated with this method of viewing accounts. These programmes frequently ask users for their Instagram login information, which can be exploited to access user accounts and private data without their permission.

Also, it's possible that private Instagram watchers don't have robust security procedures in place to safeguard user data. Without the user's permission, they might keep user data in unsafe locations or share it with unaffiliated third parties.

Furthermore, certain private Instagram viewers could be infected by malware or other dangerous software, jeopardizing the security of users' computers.







How We Made The List Of Best Private Instagram Viewer?

We understand how big a simple task of finding a safe and reliable source of viewing private Instagram accounts can be when you have options and alternatives in abundance. It can be very confusing and very tiring.

So, our team of experts conducted vigorous research which involved a number of Instagram viewers across the internet. We judged and compared them carefully depending on various factors such as their reliability, their customer feedback and online reviews, the company’s reputation, user interface, user-friendliness, safety & security of the user’s data, algorithms, etc.

Only after carefully examining all these aspects of the applications, we put together this concise and accurate list, so that you do not have to go through a lifetime of research. We are confident in our research and in our list, we are sure that you would find this list extremely reliable and something that you can put your faith in.

Factors To Consider When Trying To Choose an Instagram Private Account Viewer?

Don't worry about this either, we have got you covered!

User-Friendly Interface: A good private Instagram viewer should be easy to navigate and use, with clear instructions and intuitive features.

Features: Different applications offer different types of features to the user, so it becomes important to know what you need while you look for the viewer. There are viewers that allow you to download content, view private profiles, and search for specific users or hashtags.

Reviews and Feedback: Reviews and feedback are an integral part of the process of choosing an application. No matter how interesting the application, or the user interface looks, always take your time to read the customer feedback and reviews.

Security and Privacy: Selecting a private Instagram viewer that puts user data security and privacy first is crucial. Look for applications that use encryption and secure storage mechanisms to protect user information.

FAQs Related To Private Instagram Viewer Apps

What Is A Private Instagram Viewer?

A private Instagram viewer is a web-based application that lets the user sneak into the private accounts of people without the need for the owner’s consent.

How Do I Use A Private Instagram Viewer?

There are a number of private Instagram viewers available on the web that you can use. Most of the viewers have an extremely simple-to-use structure that even an amateur can operate.

Does A Private Instagram Viewer Require Any Installation?

The need for installations depends on what kind of Instagram viewer you are using, generally, web-based Instagram viewers don't need you to install them.

How Do I Know If A Private Instagram Viewer Is Secure?

Most private Instagram viewers have a safe and reliable algorithm that you can trust and use the application. Although it's always better to do your research before trusting any website. You have come this far in this article, similarly, you can read more about the parent company, the customer rating and reviews.

Can I Use A Private Instagram Viewer To Download Content?

Yes, you can use a private Instagram viewer to download content like posts, reels etc. this can come in handy, especially to those people who have accidentally locked themselves out of their accounts or lost their accounts, in recovering their lost data.

Does A Private Instagram Viewer Allow Access To Deleted Posts?

No, a private Instagram viewer gives you access to view the Instagram account in real time. Hence, you can’t view the posts that have been deleted in the past.

Can I View Multiple Accounts At Once With A Private Instagram Viewer?

As desirable as it may appear, it sadly isn’t doable on private Instagram viewers. You can only have access to one private account at a time. You would have to search the account again once you have exited the previous private account.

The Bottom Line

Overall, private Instagram viewers have become an incredibly popular tool for people who don't want to go through the hassle of getting accepted and sending requests again and again.



Due to its amazing features and extremely user-friendly interface, Glassagram has bagged the position of the best application in this article. As wonderful and time-saving as the idea is, it also becomes really important to know the implications of using these applications. So as aware users, we expect you to make the best out of this article and use the apps with caution and with ethics.