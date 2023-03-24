5 Best Phone Tracker Apps For Android And IOS In 2023

Details

In today's highly connected world, smartphones have permeated every aspect of our existence. While these gadgets make it simple to communicate and stay in touch with our loved ones, they can also be dangerous if used improperly. To maintain productivity and stop data breaches, companies may wish to monitor their employees' phone use. Parents may be concerned about the safety of their children and their internet behavior.

Phone tracking apps can be useful in this situation. With a plethora of phone tracker apps available now, it can be rather tedious to choose the best phone tracker app, especially if you are entirely new to the concept. In this article, we would be covering the best of the best tracker apps so that you don't have to go through the hassle of browsing through a million apps.

Review Of Top Phone Tracking Apps

Mspy- Overall Best Phone Tracking App, Editor’s Pick

Umobix- Best Parental Control App And Mobile Tracking

Hoverwatch-Free Phone Tracker App (Limited Trials)

Cocospy- Popular Phone Location Tracker App

Spyzzz- Best App For Checking For Infidelity







So without further ado, let's get started.

#1. Mspy- Overall Best Phone Tracking App, Editor’s Pick

Mspy is amongst the best cell phone tracker apps that you can find on the web. A popular mobile phone tracking programme called Mspy enables users to remotely observe the actions of a targeted phone. With the use of this strong tool, users may monitor their loved ones, coworkers, or even their gadgets using a wide range of capabilities. With the help of Mspy, Users can access social media accounts, read text messages, examine call logs, monitor the location of the phone, and even view multimedia items like images and movies.

Key Features

Call and Message Monitoring: Users of Mspy can keep an eye on calls and texts sent to the targeted phone. Users can read text messages and multimedia files in addition to viewing call logs and looking up contacts.

GPS Tracking: A GPS location tracker feature is available in the phone tracking app Mspy. Users using this function can observe the precise location of the targeted phone at all times by tracking its location in real time and can even keep notes of the location history of the monitored phone. The software gives a thorough account of the phone's movements, including its present position and previously visited areas.

Geofencing: Users of Mspy can create geofencing alerts. When a targeted phone enters or leaves a virtual border that has been set up around a particular area, an alarm is sent to the user's mobile. Parents who want to know when their kids arrive or exit from specific locations or companies that want to keep tabs on their employees' whereabouts may find this function beneficial.

Social Media Access: Users of the phone tracking programme Mspy have access to the social media profiles on the target phone. This entails that users can view the Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp activity of the individual whose phone they are tracking.

Users of Mspy can see every message, multimedia file, and call history on social network accounts. The timestamps and dates of the social media activity are also visible to them, providing them with a complete picture of the user's social media usage.

Keylogging: The phone tracking programme Mspy has a keylogging feature. The ability to track keystrokes on the targeted phone enables users to view each letter, number, and symbol that is entered on the keyboard.

Monitoring login information and passwords is made possible via Mspy's keylogging capability. Users can view the login information for numerous services, including banking, social networking, and email.





Remote Control: Users of Mspy can remotely enable or disable particular features of the programme, such as GPS tracking or keylogging features, by using the remote control feature of the programme.

Pros

Stealth mode: The mSpy Instagram viewer states that it offers its users support and assistance around the clock. This means that users can call the customer service line for assistance if they run into any problems or have inquiries about the tool.

Wide range of features: Mspy offers a wide range of features to its users ranging from keylogging to GPS tracking and many more.

Real-time monitoring: mSpy app has a real-time monitoring feature so you never miss an update about what's happening to your child.

Cons

Technical difficulties: Technical issues or faults with Mspy, such as problems with GPS tracking or data synchronization, can occasionally occur. Data that is erroneous or missing as a result of this.

Cost: As compared to other phone tracking apps, Mspy might be somewhat pricey. If you choose extra features or multiple device licenses, the price of the application may also go up.

One device policy: Only one device is allowed per plan.

#2. Umobix - Best Parental Control App And Mobile Tracking

Umobix is a comprehensive mobile phone tracker application which was launched in 2019. Upon its launch, it received worldwide appreciation for its smooth user interface and performance. This robust programme offers users a broad spectrum of features that let them monitor their loved ones, coworkers, or even their gadgets. Users of Umobix can access social media accounts, read text messages, check call logs, track the position of the phone, and even view multimedia items like images and movies. The programme is extremely simple to install on any smartphone or tablet, takes only a few minutes to set up, and is made to function with both iOS and Android gadgets.

Key Features

Comprehensive monitoring: Umobix offers thorough surveillance of the activity on a targeted phone, including call logs, text messages, social media activity, and GPS position. This enables users to closely monitor the phone's behaviour and make sure that their loved ones or workers are secure and effective.

Easy to use: Umobix has a user-friendly layout that makes it simple for users to access all of the app's features and data.

Data backup: To protect the data and make it accessible even if the targeted phone is lost or destroyed, Umobix automatically backs up all the information it has gathered from the phone to a secure server.

Geo-fencing: With the help of Umobix's geofencing technology, users can create virtual boundaries on a map. Every time the targeted phone crosses these lines, they are alerted, which can be useful for guaranteeing the security of family members or coworkers.

Remote access: Umobix may be accessed and managed remotely, enabling users to change settings and access data on another device.

Pros

Stealth mode: Umobix can run silently in the background without the user's knowledge while it is in stealth mode. As a result, it becomes really hard to detect that you are being monitored by somebody.

Geo-fencing: Geo-fencing allows you to keep track of the location of the target person’s mobile. You would get systematic updates if they try to leave or enter a specific place.

Compatibility: Compatibility is both a pro and a con, a pro because even though it doesn't cover all the operating systems on all devices, it still covers a large variety.



Customer support: uMobix has a dedicated support team available to assist users with any questions or issues they may have.

Cons

Compatibility issues: One issue that's consistent with almost all phone tracker apps is a compatibility issue. Umobix may not be compatible with all types of opening systems that govern phones.

Technical difficulties: Similar to machines, apps can malfunction or run into problems too. Technical difficulties may affect Umobix adversely which may result in loss of data or inadequacy.

Cost: The cost factor is a make or break in every product’s demand. Umobix can be a comparatively pricey software which does have alternatives.

Its priced at

Month- $ 49.99/-

3 Months- $ 27.99/month

12 Months- $ 11.66/month

What's more, is that it doesn't offer any free plan.

No call recording feature: Sadly, uMobix doesn't come with a call recording function, unlike its competitors.

1 Subscription, 1 Device policy: uMobix only allows one device login per subscription.

#3. Hoverwatch- Free Phone Tracker App (Limited Trials)

With the help of the powerful mobile phone tracking tool Hoverwatch, users may keep an eye on a target phone's activity from a distance. The software offers a wide variety of services, including GPS position tracking, call recording, text message monitoring, access to social media accounts, and even keystroke tracking. The programme is simple to install on any smartphone or tablet and works with both iOS and Android gadgets. Doesn't matter if you are an office employer who wants to keep tabs on your underlings or a work-from-home mother who wants to keep an eye on her kids, Hoverwatch is the ideal tool for companies who want to keep an eye on their employees' activities as well as for parents who want to watch what their kids are up to.

Key Features

GPS tracking: Hoverwatch provides real-time GPS tracking, which enables the users to keep track of a targeted phone's location at all times.

Call Recording: All incoming and outgoing phone calls on the targeted phone can be recorded by Hoverwatch. This can come in handy when you want to make sure that kids stay away from people who might be dangerous or simply not a good influence.

SMS and social media monitoring: All incoming and outgoing text messages, as well as activities on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber, can be tracked by Hoverwatch on the targeted phone. This feature becomes useful to employers who want to keep their employees away from their networking during their work hours.

Camera Monitoring: Its most unique feature is that Hoverwatch can snap pictures with the camera on the targeted phone and upload them to the user's account. Parents who wish to safeguard their children's safety or employers who need to keep an eye on their workers' work-related actions may find this function especially helpful.

Pros

Discreet operation: Hoverwatch functions in the background, so the target user is unlikely to discover that the software is loaded on their smartphone.

Multi-device support: You can track multiple devices from a single account, making it useful for families or small businesses.

Affordable pricing: Hoverwatch offers a range of pricing plans to suit different needs and budgets, making it accessible to a wide range of users. These prices may not be the cheapest but they sure won't hurt your pockets when you get so many features.

Cons

Rooting or Jailbreaking: To access some of the features given in the application such as call recording or social media monitoring, you may need to root (for android) or jailbreak (for ios) your device. Doing this can damage the phone and tamper with its warranty.

Limited Compatibility: however, Hoverwatch is compatible with android, windows, and mac operating systems. It's not calibrated to handle the newest versions of ios.

Limited Free Version: Although the company offers a free trial, the free trial has a limited number of features that you can use. Not only that but it also has a limit on the data that can be monitored.

No Keylogger for iOS: Sadly, the application doesn't offer any keylogging service for the Ios users, due to this reason you may not be able to follow the activities for social media websites and networking, email, etc.

No stealth mode: Hoverwatch doesn't offer any stealth mode. This can lead to the app logo still being visible on the targeted device’s home screen.

#4. Cocospy- Popular Phone Location Tracker App

Cocospy is a mobile phone tracker application that allows the user to remotely monitor the activities of a targeted phone. The software provides a wide array of functionality, including keylogging, call and text message monitoring, social network access, and GPS location tracking. It is simple to install on any smartphone or tablet and functions on both iOS and Android gadgets. Similar to other phone tracker applications, Cocospy too is an ideal pick for you if you want to discreetly track the progress and work of your employees or if you just simply want to keep a check on your innocent children.

Key Features

Stealth Mode: Cocospy can be installed on the targeted phone without the user's awareness because it functions in stealth mode. The software is silently running in the background and lacks an icon which makes it even more discreet in its functioning.

No Rooting or Jailbreaking: Cocospy does not require rooting (for Android smartphones) or jailbreaking, in contrast to certain other phone tracking applications (for iOS devices). It is much simpler to use and install.

Social Media Monitoring: Popular social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are accessible with Cocospy. On these sites, users can access messages, pictures, and other activities.



Keylogger: People who use Cocospy can record every keystroke made on the targeted device using Cocospy's keylogger capability. This contains usernames, passwords, and other sensitive information.

Web History Tracking: Cocospy users can keep tabs on the websites visited on the targeted phone. For parents who wish to keep an eye on their kids' online activity, this can be a very helpful tool.

Remote Control: Cocospy allows users to remotely monitor the target phone from the comfort of their sofas while maintaining their secrecy.

No Technical Knowledge Required: Cocospy is a simple-to-use phone tracker application and even though it uses fancy technology to monitor your kids or colleagues, you don't need to know any technological know-how. Downloading and installation of the app are really easy and convenient too!

​​Call and Text Monitoring: With Cocospy, users may keep an eye on calls and text messages sent and received on the targeted phone. Customers can listen to recorded calls, check their call history, and read their text message history very conveniently without blowing off their covers.

Pros

Multi-platform support: The application is operable with both iOS and Android operating system-based devices, making it a versatile option.



Customer support: Cocospy too offers 24*7 customer support, making it a more reliable and trustworthy contender in this list.



Stealth mode: Cocospy operates in stealth mode which makes it hard to get detected by the targeted person.

Cons

Rooting or Jailbreaking Required for Advanced Features: While the app boasts that it doesn't require the phones to have a jailbreak or root, some advanced features do require the phones to get them done.

No Live Customer Support: Cocospy provides no live support to the customers, instead they have to completely rely on the Gmail provided or the ticketing system.

Limited Social Media Access: Although Cocospy grants users access to well-known social media networks like Facebook and WhatsApp, it does not support alternative networks like Snapchat.

Data Delay: According to certain users, Cocospy's data reporting process occasionally experiences a delay. This indicates that in some circumstances, it might not offer real-time updates.

No free trial: Cocospy does not offer a free trial which means that users cannot try the app before they purchase it. This in itself can be hard to trust since Cocospy isn't exactly a cheap option.

Price: The price of Cocospy is not the lowest available for a phone tracking app. It provides several different subscription plans, some of which may be pricey for customers on a tight budget.







#5. Spyzzz - Best App For Checking For Infidelity

Spyzzz is a comprehensive phone tracker application that enables the user to remotely monitor the activities taking place over a targeted smartphone. Unlike the application mentioned above which are specifically useful for parental control or employer control, Spyzzz is an application that's specially designed to help the user identify if their partners are involved in any sort of infidelity. The application helps you gain access to the location of the mobile phone, call and text monitoring, social network access and even deleted messages. If you are suspicious about whether your partner is cheating or not, then consider giving it a go.

Key Features

Keylogger: Users can record every keystroke made on the targeted device using the keylogger capability. This includes sensitive data such as usernames, passwords, and others. This can especially come in handy when you suspect your partner of cheating.

Social Media Access: The user has complete access to the target mobile’s social media platforms. You can remotely monitor anything and everything that's going on in various social media apps available such as Whatsapp, Viber, Instagram, Facebook, Tinder and more.

Access to Media: The user has complete freedom to monitor the phone’s photos and videos.

GPS tracking: Spyzzz has a real-time GPS tracking feature which enables the users to keep track of a targeted phone's location at all times.

Deleted Message Alert: Another interesting feature of Spyzzz is that you get a notification every time a person deletes a message.

SIM card replacement: The user gets notified every time the target person uses a different SIM to contact a person.

List of installed applications: You get a systematic list of all the applications available in the target mobile. Not only this but you can see what apps your partner is using the most in their day-to-day life.

Remote Control: Spyzzz allows the users to remotely monitor the target phone without having to constantly hoard the target phone.

Deleted contacts & Renamed contacts: You can check which contacts your partner has deleted and which contacts were renamed in the past.





Camera Control: The most distinctive aspect of Spyzzz is its capacity to take photos using the phone's camera and post them to the user's account.

Pros

User interface: Spyzzz has a very user-friendly interface which is easy to understand and operate.





Speciality: Spyzzz is an application that specialises in catching acts of infidelity, the company itself claims that it has a very satisfied customer base. In its industry, spyzzz is definitely amongst the best tracking apps that you can use to see if your significant other is loyal to you or not.





Range of features: Spyzzz has a wide variety of features available to its users, the app offers a whopping 43 innovative features to its users.

Cons

Cost: Spyzzz isn't the cheapest option available in its market and is rather expensive.

Month: 49.99$

3 Months: 29.99$/Month

12 Months: 12.49$/Month

On top of that, Spyzzz doesn't offer any free trial period.

No free trial: Spyzzz does not offer a free trial, which means that users cannot try the app before they purchase it. This can be a big barrier as Spyzzz is a relatively expensive app and not everybody can afford to take a chance.

Limited Compatibility: The compatibility of different phone tracking apps with different devices can limit their effectiveness. Before buying or subscribing to an app, it is crucial to ensure that it is compatible with the target device.

How We Made The List For The Best Phone Tracker App

We considered several important factors, including compatibility, functionality, user experience, customer support, price, data privacy, security, and reputation to compile a list of the top phone tracker applications.

In our evaluation, compatibility was a key consideration because the software should operate with a variety of hardware and operating systems. Also, we looked over the app's features for various aspects including GPS tracking, call monitoring and social media monitoring.

The app should be simple to install and use, with a user-friendly interface that enables users to access and analyze collected data. This was another crucial component. We also assessed the app's degree of customer service, searching for prompt and efficient help with any inquiries.

Price is always a key factor in any list that we make. We sought apps with fair and competitive pricing, with options for monthly or yearly subscriptions to fit different budgets, and the price was a crucial consideration in our evaluation. To make sure that user data is adequately safeguarded against unwanted access, we also reviewed the app's data privacy and security procedures.

Finally, we also took into consideration the application’s reputation, its customer feedback as well as the reputation of the parent company. This is often neglected by customers when they are trying to shortlist an application for their convenience.

We wanted our list to be the best possible source of information that our readers could find, we are confident in our listing and we hope that you found the best possible match for you.







What You Should Look For In A Phone Tracker Application?

It's important to keep in mind the following points whenever you're hunting for a phone tracker app-

Compatibility: Always make sure beforehand what operating systems are compatible with the application since a lot of applications don't have all the operating systems compatible with them.

Features: Consider features like GPS tracking, call and message monitoring, social media monitoring, and others that are appropriate for your tracking requirements.

User interface: Assess the app's usability to see if it is simple to use, has clear instructions and has an intuitive interface. This becomes especially important if you aren't tech-savvy.

Price: A competitively priced app with alternatives for monthly or yearly subscriptions to fit various budgets is what you should seek out in terms of price.

Data privacy: To secure your personal information and prevent illegal access, be sure the app has robust data privacy and security policies in place.

Reputation: Always do your homework about the company’s reputation by looking at its customer feedback and reviews.

Customer support: Seek an app with dependable customer service that provides prompt and efficient help with any inquiries or problems that may arise.









FAQs Regarding Phone Tracking Apps

Which is the best phone tracker app?

Putting a finger on one specific app can be tricky as different tracker apps which track according to your preferences and needs. For eg, some apps are majorly for parental control, and employee monitoring and another type tracks the phone for infidelity.

What is the most accurate phone tracker?

There are several phone trackers that provide GPS and real-time location of the target phone. You may find Mspy, Umobix, Hoverwatch, and Cocospy really helpful!

What is the best app for tracking someone without them knowing?

Depending on what your need is, you may like the stealth mode feature that uMobix and Cocospy offer.

How can I find someone's location using their cell phone number?

Phone tracker apps are a popular method of tracing someone’s location by using their cell phone numbers and other features. Apps such as Mspy, Cocospy, and Hoverwatch provide such services to their users.







Wrapping Up

In conclusion, phone tracker applications have grown in popularity recently as a way to keep tabs on the whereabouts and activities of close friends, coworkers, and kids. Overall, Mspy is the best pick for you considering its reliability, user-friendly interface, customer reviews and feedback and other important features. Although they do have a lot of advantages, it's really important to know the negative effects and use them wisely and ethically.