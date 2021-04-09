5 Best Cannabis Brands to Buy From Online

Details

Since the signing of the Farm bill in December 2018, many CBD companies have stormed the market. The search for alternatives for traditional pharmaceutical drugs has fueled CBD’s demand. The uses include; seizure disorders management, pain relief, anxiety, depression, inflammation, headaches, etc.

The influx into the industry has made it difficult to choose brands you can trust to provide quality. Whether you are new to this or just want to change brands, take on adventure and find out what other companies are offering, this is for you. This will ensure you get the best bang for your buck.

Criteria Used in the Evaluation

In the assessment of the different Cannabis Brands, we considered the following factors:

How the hemp is grown.

Availability of test analysis tests.

Reviews on quality delivery.

THC levels of the products.

Get Kush Online Dispensary

Get Kush is a legal distributor of marijuana-based products in Canada. It offers high-quality Cannabis at incredibly low prices. Their products include marijuana strains, Cannabis concentrates, and edibles.

Site visitors enjoy an incredible buying experience. You get to find the products you need quickly and smoothly check out. It has been voted the best Cannabis and edible store in Canada and has an excellent rating of 4.6/5 on Trustpilot.

Their policy on rewarding loyalty conveyed by their customers is admirable. Upon registering, a customer gets two free gifts and a 5% off with the order. Their shipping is prompt, mostly between 24 - 48 hrs depending on your location.

The shipping is also done for free on orders above $149. When you refer a friend, you each get $25 if your invited friend spends $175 or more. Moreover, you can save up to 40% on your orders on their mix and match section.

From the way they handle your products, deliver quality, and a diverse product line, it is clear that Get Kush has an impeccable set of values. You can be sure they will put your needs first and guarantee satisfaction.

Secret nature

With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, this California-based company grows its hemp organically. To ensure the highest quality of CBD, they control the environment where they grow the plant. Light, humidity, temperature are the conditions tweaked to ensure high quality.

Maximization of terpene and cannabinoid production is their number 1 priority. Other than that, it helps protect the plants from pests and other forms of contamination. The end product is a highly potent cannabinoid product.

Their products are also hand manicured, making them attractive to customers and also maintain the integrity of the trichomes.

Although there are no stringent measures on testing CBD products, Secret nature goes the extra mile to ensure high-quality standards. They can also send their test certificates upon request. Potency, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals are among the product’s lab tests, done with the utmost rigor. They also boast THC content under 0.3% and a CBD range of 14 – 21%. Quality assurance at a very affordable price is what made Secret Nature make it to the list.

Weed Smart Dispensary

Weed Smart is a legal mail-to-order marijuana service that believes that purchasing cannabis should be just as relaxing as enjoying it. It has a team of marijuana connoisseurs with over 20 years of experience growing and crossbreeding marijuana products. This cannabis brand deals in high-quality edibles, concentrates, CBD oil, and everything in between. They also have over 30 strains of high-grade marijuana to choose from.

The price match policy on their website allows them to give you the lowest prices with the assurance of high quality. They also have an excellent rating of 4.7/5 in almost 3000 reviews on Trustpilot; so you can be sure that they mean business. The Weed Smart website is aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate to facilitate an easy checkout.

Their customer service is prompt, and they deliver on time in a matter of 1-3 business days. Shipping is free on orders above $149. On issues concerning privacy, this cannabis brand guarantees encryption of all transactions and vacuum seal your package.

New members get three grams of pre-rolls or flowers, and they offer a loyalty reward program whereby for every $25 spent, you get $1 of points. The high potency of their products assures you 100 percent satisfaction with every order.

Cannaflower CBD

Formerly known as Berkshire CBD, this company grows its CBD organically, ensuring high quality. They use certified organic fertilizers for the plants they grow on their own farms, thus controlling the entire production process.

Information about the process they undertake to make their products is also shared. This kind of transparency is rare and thus very admirable. 3rd Party lab test certificates are also published on their website, containing all the information of the variables tested in the products. These include; pesticides, terpene ratios, heavy metals, etc.

On their reputation, with over 6,259 reviews, they are nothing short of great, with a star rating of 5/5. Their products also contain a THC content of less than 0.3 % and CBD content of 15%, which is very potent. As if that isn’t enough, they offer free shipping for a $75 purchase.

Cheef Botanicals

25 years of experience accrued by Cheef Botanicals in the organic food industry gives them a certain edge in producing natural, high-quality CBD products. Founders of this company are out to destroy the pharmaceutical companies by spreading the word on using natural organic products to lower the risk of certain ailments.

If you don’t know what CBD products are good for you, they have a feature on their website containing a quiz to guide you based on your needs. Their dedication to go out on a limb to show you dosage prescriptions of their products is impeccable.

Upon request, they also provide certificates of analysis reports for all their products. They also give a 15% coupon code and free shipping, and a 30-day return policy. Their products have THC content below 0.3% as required by the law and a CBD content of 16.4 %.

Still in doubt about the reviews on their website? You can find excellent reviews in 3rd party review websites such as Trustpilot and Google.

FAB CBD

Since 2017, the company’s popularity continues to grow due to its quality CBD at an affordable price. They grow their hemp organically in Colorado, and they are fully responsible for the product creation process. From growth to selling products.

ProVerde laboratories based in Massachusetts offer the 3rd party testing for their products. This is to ensure consistent deliverance in the CBD quality and purity. Less than 0.3% of THC is found in the products.

They offer free shipping within the United States, and there is a 30-day money-back guarantee. After going through the verified customer reviews, it is safe to say that customers are ecstatic with the product. Excellent customer service is the most popular talk in the review section.

You can be sure they take good care of their customers.

TRULIEVE CBD

This Florida licensed cannabis provider has dispensaries in Florida, California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. It is different from the other companies in that it provides services such as connecting buyers to a doctor. The professionals advise on how to use the products in alignment with their needs.

Their plants are hand-grown in a controlled environment to protect the product from contamination. It is as natural as can be.

3rd party Lab result certificates are also provided on the website, and the transparency is just admirable. It also has THC levels below 0.3%. Reviews are also very encouraging, with customers reporting instant relief and calm from anxiety. That just speaks to the quality and potency of the product.

Conclusion

CBD has showcased many health benefits without side effects when compared to traditional pharmaceutical products. Based on the above information, it is now easy to choose your favorite CBD brand based on your needs and value provision.

There’s no winner since each one surpasses the standards and offers exactly what they promise. Please consult your health provider before trying any of the above products.

References

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK556048/#:~:text=CBD%20is%20a%20medication%20used,Gastaut%20syndrome%20and%20Dravet%20syndrome.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6140266/

https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov/2018/12/14/the-farm-bill-hemp-and-cbd-explainer/