5 Best Bitcoin Casinos and Crypto Gambling Websites

Details

Finding the best bitcoin casino can be difficult. What features do you look for when choosing a crypto casino online? Do you choose the one with the most attractive welcome bonus? Or should you evaluate their security and reliability?

We keep a close eye on the creation and opening of BTC platforms. And to help you make the right decision, we've compiled a list of what we think are the most respected crypto casinos in 2021. This review covers all aspects of these casinos, especially focusing on the following features:

privacy and security;

license;

bonuses;

fast payments;

wide range of limits;

licensed software from popular providers;

reputation and bitcoin casino reviews.

Based on these metrics, we have identified the top 5 bitcoin gambling sites:

mBit - Best for anonymous betting. BitStarz - Best hybrid casino. Bitcoin Casino - Best for live slot machines. 7Bit Casino Bitcoin - Best for a variety of games. CtyptoWild - Best for generous bonuses.

This is what the list of the best bitcoin casinos looks like. From those that accept US customers to others that offer a no deposit bonus for free spins.

mBit - Best for anonymous betting/bestcrypto

mBit is on our list of the best bitcoin casinos primarily because of the level of privacy that is given to the online gaming platform. We also like the wide range of bonuses available to both regular and VIP customers. For example, you get a 110% bonus up to 1BTC + 250 free spins on your first deposit. Second and third deposits get a 50% bonus up to 2.5 BTC and a 75% bonus up to 1.5 BTC respectively.

mBit also offers its customers a no deposit bonus of 50 free spins. Note that you will need a minimum first deposit of 0.005 BTC to get the free spins, and an account verified by a valid phone number. Here you get access to more than 1,100 games that are grouped into jackpot slots, blackjack, roulette, table poker, and video poker. All from 15 reputable online casino game suppliers.

Gamblers appreciate:

Easily accessible through web and smartphone apps. Supports five different cryptocurrencies. It is registered and licensed in Curacao. One of the few best bitcoin casinos offering a no deposit welcome bonus of 50 free spins.

Negative reviews on Trustpilot:

Does not accept customers from the U.S., U.K., France, or Israel. Requires higher bets for the bonus - up to 50x for the first three deposits and 40x for the reload bonus.

BitStarz - Best hybrid casino

BitStarz is commonly referred to as a hybrid casino, primarily because it accepts both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Here you can make deposits in euros, U.S. dollars, bitcoins, and a host of popular altcoins. You'll probably love their wide selection of games (more than 2,300) and highly competitive deposit bonuses.

For example, while most online gambling platforms offer a maximum of 100% on your first deposit, BitStarz offers you a 150% deposit bonus. The 2nd and 3rd deposits attract a 50% bonus up to 1 BTC and 2 BTC respectively. On the other hand, the 4th deposit attracts a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC. You also get 180 free spins for your first deposit and 20 free bitcoin casino spins as a welcome bonus.

Gamblers appreciate:

Over 5 years of experience in the industry and holder of a Curacao electronic gaming license. Offers customers endless special promotions in the form of free spins for various games and jackpots. Strongly supportive customer service available in chat and on all social media platforms. Has a mobile version.

Bitcoin Casino - Best for live slot machines

Bitcoincasino.us describes itself as the first truly US-friendly BTC platform. However, it doesn't describe what makes it the best platform for U.S. traders - registration, licensing, or otherwise. Nevertheless, we included it here because we liked its friendly interface and high transaction speed.

This ensures that it has one of the friendliest game search options and an equally attractive real-time gaming experience. Note that Bitcoincasino.us is a pure cryptocurrency casino. It only processes transactions involving the five cryptocurrencies accepted here (BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, and DOGE).

Gamblers appreciate:

Fast deposit and an attractive bonus of 100% on initial deposit (up to 1 BTC). Fast transaction processing and interactive user interface. A wide selection of exciting games, jackpot slots, and a live gaming experience. Interesting points-based loyalty program.

Negative reviews on Trustpilot:

Penalty withdrawal conditions: 3 times the deposit amount and 40 times the bonus amount within 7 days. There have also been several instances of sluggish customer service. There are no provably fair games on the platform.

7Bit Casino Bitcoin - Best for a variety of games

Another simple and convenient platform is 7Bit Casino. It has a lot of pluses and can attract any player. This is exactly a casino. Betting options on different events are impossible here.

Gamblers appreciate:

The simple design of the crypto casino website. Everything is intuitive, there is not a single complicated element. Overall, everything is perfect for both experienced players and newbies who are not familiar with online casinos. It has an official gambling license. As in most such cases, the license is issued in Curacao. A huge number of different games (their number reaches 5 hundred). Bonuses for first deposits, and the availability of a referral program. One of the features of referrals - if invited users continue to play at 7Bit Casino, the one who invited them always gets profit. Even in a situation when he has already stopped using the services of the project. Convenient deposits and withdrawals from accounts. There is a limit on the amount: from 10 to 4000 euros or dollars. Moreover, this applies to both the deposit and withdrawal of winnings. In this case, there are no commissions. Excellent support service for users. It works all the time, all questions and problems are solved quickly and with the same courtesy.

CtyptoWild - Best for generous bonuses

SoftSwiss is a well-known gambling software developer. It has introduced another product where you can bet in cryptocurrency - CryptoWild Casino. The platform is focused on players who prefer to keep their savings in the most popular bitcoin cryptocurrency because there is no payment in other currencies.

The number of games is huge, more than a thousand. For the convenience of visitors, they are divided into categories. These are slot machines, roulette, jackpot games, card games, several types of poker. There is a miscellaneous section with other games: dice, horse racing, and so on. You can also find the desired game through the search menu. Or choose a game product of a particular provider in the column on the right - there are 11 of them in total.

All games are made thoughtfully and very qualitatively. Almost each of them provides a bonus for new players after the first deposit. So, by depositing 1 BTC you can get up to 75 free spins. In addition, Crypto Wild regularly holds promotions and regular customers can also get a bonus without making a deposit.

Using Bitcoin to make payments already means security at the highest level. Cryptocurrency developers have taken care of this. The casino itself has the most up-to-date software. So transactions and personal data of users are reliably protected. If there are any problems with payments or other issues, they will gladly solve them in the technical support service.

Gamblers appreciate:

Great welcome bonus. Good cashback rewards.

Negative reviews on Trustpilot:

Many closed areas. Not many deposit options.

Choosing the right BTC casino

This is our top 5 best Bitcoin casinos. After studying each of the product characteristics, you will notice that they all offer similar services and bonuses. The only difference is the number of games available and the bonus bets.

Before you play an online casino for cryptocurrencies, make sure the site meets the minimum requirements. Consider the main ones:

Privacy and security. Only those sites that guarantee full protection of all users' personal information down to the email address are recommended for playing. License. Count on compliance with all the conditions offered by the operator, you can only have an official license. Playing on a licensed resource, the client gets rid of the risk of encountering fraudsters. Such sites value their reputation and do not allow themselves to act dishonestly towards users. Bonuses. Special offers help to save quite a bit on the game. This point is worth considering, but with one caveat: the promo should hide behind the available wagering conditions. Only in this case, the bonus will be really profitable. Fast payments. One of the main advantages of cryptocurrency is the high speed of transactions. If the site is slow to process payments, the player will not be able to appreciate the important advantage of betting in bitcoin and other virtual monetary units. A wide range of limits. The user should have the freedom to choose the amounts that are spent on bets. Casinos that accept Satoshi and set a low minimum deposit threshold are more preferable. Licensed software from popular providers. If well-known developers have expressed confidence in the site and entered into an official agreement with it. This adds points to the reliability of the site. Using Provably Fair algorithm. This system allows each player to check the resource for honesty and get reliable information. The presence of this feature on the site indicates that the administration has nothing to hide from customers. Reputation and bitcoin casino reviews. Information spreads quickly among the members of the crypto community. If a gambling establishment performs poorly or, on the contrary, favorably differs from its competitors, a wide range of users will know about it very soon. Any player can make an objective impression of the site. Positive bitcoin casino reviews, membership in Bitcoin Foundation, reputable partner companies - all this speaks in favor of the site.

FAQ section

What is a bitcoin casino?

Bitcoin Casino refers to an online gaming platform that supports bitcoin-financed betting. Originally BTC websites only accepted bitcoins, but recent events in the industry have shown that most platforms use more popular altcoins such as Ethereum and Litecoin.

I live in the US, can I join a bitcoin casino online?

Yes, most online bitcoin casinos do not impose geographic barriers on who can join their platform. They only have restrictions on the type of currency these members can use for betting. Online BTC platforms allow U.S. residents to make only cryptocurrency transactions.

What is a provably fair gaming protocol?

A provably fair gaming protocol is a blockchain technology built into the core of a casino's gaming algorithm to guarantee fair play. This ensures that the game developer does not interfere with the algorithms of the game in his favor. It also allows the player to easily check if the game was fair.

How much do I need to start a bitcoin game?

There is no standard limit on the amount you need to sign up for bitcoin casinos. You will also notice that most platforms do not even have a minimum initial deposit. They will only specify the minimum deposit required to get the first deposit bonus. mBit, for example, requires you to have a minimum deposit of 0.005 BTC to be eligible for free spins.

What do I need to sign up for an online crypto casino?

Most platforms pride themselves on keeping their members anonymous. So in most cases, you'll only need to provide your name and address (possibly a phone number) for verification purposes. However, traders with large volumes (depositing or withdrawing) of more than 2 BTC may be subject to extra customer authentication requirements, such as proof of identity and physical address.

How much can I earn at an online casino with bitcoins?

There is no limit to how much you can earn at bitcoin casinos in the United States. However, most of these online betting platforms have limits on how many bitcoins you can withdraw at one time. Some will approve withdrawals of no more than 2 BTC or 10,000 XNUMX euros per month.

Another way to make money from cryptocurrency is lending Bitcoin for interest. If you have a couple of Bitcoin coins (or any other token) in your wallet, this is a great opportunity to extract additional income from your investment.

How do bitcoin casinos work?

Like traditional online gaming platforms, the bitcoin casino industry in the U.S. is run by complex gaming algorithms. They mainly focus on slot machines in which the algorithm takes on the role of the croupier. And to guarantee transparency, most of them have begun to incorporate a provable fairness protocol into their systems. It guarantees the integrity of the game.

Who regulates and licenses bitcoin casinos online?

Like the larger blockchain industry, the online bitcoin casino industry remains largely unregulated. The lack of clear legislative policy in major financial jurisdictions, such as the U.S. or the U.K., has resulted in no registered or licensed BTC platform here. However, most have turned to more cryptocurrency-friendly countries such as Curacao, Malta, and Cyprus for registration and licensing in search of credibility.