5 Ways Education Makes You A Better Person

Successful people have a wide variety of traits, but the two essential ones that stand out are personality and education. No one can deny the charisma and charm of a good personality, but it becomes a winning combination with a quality education. The time you spend mingling with peers, exploring your world, and learning from experts makes you who you are.

For most, a successful life filled with purpose is the pinnacle of happiness, molded by the love of learning. According to data collected by the US General Social Survey, 94% of people with a bachelor's degree feel happy with their lives. That is because education opens opportunities and helps you decide your worth without letting anyone trample over you. So, how does education play a monumental position in your life? What does education offer you, and why should you choose to go back to school? Here's what you need to know:

Shapes You Into a Leader

Education is an essential tool in making you into a leader. Take the business sector, for instance. Business education gives you the skills, knowledge, and experience to lead with change no matter your organization. The power a good leader holds is what transforms a start-up into an empire. According to 83% of employers from different corporations, developing leaders at all levels is crucial and what they are looking for. You can become a glue that can hold any team together and optimize their performance with the right education.

The winning streak doesn't end there. When you choose to go for a top-tier qualification such as studying Leadership in Education, it enables you to learn about ethical leadership practices, making you a valuable asset to any company. When you closely examine where the research and theory meet, you're able to apply it to your work. With the right degrees in hand, you're fit to lead, make the right choices, and change the trajectory of any organization.

You Widen Your Perspective

Information makes the world go around. It helps you make conversation, cultivate social bonds, and opens up your analytical thinking. When you don't have adequate knowledge, it's easy to slip into myopia and make unruly and untrue assumptions that hold you back. So when you allow yourself to get a degree, read books and even attend educational talks, you enlarge your perspective.

Gaining a broader perspective has benefits that go beyond yourself. You can utilize what you know to guide others to make a difference in their lives; this earns you social capital and respect, which are two of the choicest commodities out there. Therefore, make sure you give yourself a chance to get the most out of your education and expose yourself to as many views as you can.

Makes You A Skillful Communicator

The core of every productive conversation is good communication. When talking to another person, how you choose to communicate matters, it would help if you used the right words at the right time without offending anyone. A quality education empowers you with assertive yet sensitive conversational skills. You pick up formal and informal manners of speech which help you have impactful conversations.

On an organizational level, the same rules apply. With the right words comes clear thinking and appropriate delegation, which can add new dimensions of efficiency to your projects. Schools are the best learning ground for excellent oratory skills. When you participate in discussions and presentations, you're allowing yourself to get better at selling your arguments. It is important to gain these skills, as poor communication can cause significant losses. About 350 companies with 95,000 employees have reported an average loss of $55.5 million per year due to poor communication between employees. That's why education is crucial in helping you get better at talking which benefits you throughout your life.

A Chance to Give Back

Education helps you give back to the community in many ways. For example, if you're a nurse, you can work in community centers or provide much-needed relief in medical camps. If you're a teacher, you can tutor kids out of school and help them out of limiting thoughts and behaviors. You can help take care of your community, provide solutions that others might miss, and even guide people to the right resources.

For example, you may know reputable organizations that look after the homeless and help those struggling. You may also lead discussions on diversity and encourage everyone around you to push aside their differences and improve interracial relations. A thriving society can use all hands on deck, and your suggestions alone can prove fruitful.

You Get Better At Cultivating Healthy Habits

Health and education also go hand in hand. It impacts you when you're aware of what you're consuming and why. You start developing healthier choices such as exercising and a balanced diet. You even take the time to read scientific journals to develop an autonomous opinion. These habits don't get picked up on your own but through formal education. What's more, you can major in subjects like nutrition and even exercise and sports science, which can further refine your thinking.

Your healthy habits also make you care about the world at large. You care about the environment, take care of your surroundings, and pitch in for causes that matter to you. You may even vote with your pocket by investing, for example, in local shops since they're eco-friendly, healthy, and good for the community. Developing active habits can also gradually eradicate some of the most pressing diseases globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of heart disease and type 2 diabetes cases can be prevented if people are healthier and avoid substances like tobacco.





Education changes you as a person. It makes you more aware of how the world works and why. When you pursue educational greatness, it reflects in you as a person. More than ever, the world needs free-thinkers, which you can train yourself to be.

So, give yourself a chance to rise to the ranks as a leader, health advocate, and activist by channeling your thoughts in a well-informed manner. You never know how many lives you may touch with your willingness to disseminate what you learn.