2024 Pegasus World Cup: Getting To Know The 12 Invitees

As we are weeks away from the 2024 Pegasus World Cup, it's time we take a closer look at the 12 illustrious thoroughbreds invited to compete in this high-stakes race. From their unique backgrounds to impressive track records, we will analyze each contender to see if they have what it takes to win this year’s trophy.

So, buckle up and prepare for an immersive journey into the world of these equine athletes, where every stride counts towards the coveted victory in the Pegasus World Cup. Without further ado, here are the 12 invitees to this year's Pegasus World Cup race.

Dynamic One

The first invitee we will discuss to help you with your 2024 Pegasus World Cup betting journey is Dynamic One. His latest victory was the 2022 Suburban Stakes, where he showed his speed and determination when he beat Untreated, who led the race at the start. These characteristics make him a suitable contender for the prestigious Pegasus World Cup.

First Mission

Despite his short list of races, First Mission would go on to defy expectations, winning the majority of these races and earning a reputation as a truly exceptional racehorse. First Mission won three of his five races and finished second in the other two.

It’s such an impressive record, solidifying his chance of being a contender in the upcoming Pegasus race.

Grand Aspen

In the past years, Grand Aspen has demonstrated significant growth in every race, consistently improving his timings and outperforming his rivals. His last two performances, where he finished 1st and 2nd, were the 2023 MSW and 2023 ALW races. He performed amazingly on the racetrack during the running of these races and beat his opponents.

It might look like Grand Aspen is a late bloomer in the horse racing industry, but his improvements are not to be taken lightly by his opponents.

Hoist the Gold

This 5-year-old colt has performed in 26 races since he started his career in 2021, giving him enough experience to qualify for the Pegasus race this year. His latest victory was the 2023 Cigar Mile, where he defeated his co-invitee Señor Buscador and reserve invitee Castle Chaos.

It was his most prideful victory, delivering an electrifying performance that caught the eye of the Pegasus World Cup organization.

Il Miracolo

In the fall of 2022, Il Miracolo achieved second place in his initial trio of races at Gulfstream Park. This streak was broken when the 2-year-old colt claimed a victory spanning 5 1/2 lengths in a one-mile dirt race at the same venue.

However, his performance faltered during the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct on December 3, where he placed sixth out of seven, trailing by a significant 31 lengths. Il Miracolo persevered on the Kentucky Derby trail in early 2023 despite these setbacks.

National Treasure

National Treasure’s unforgettable victory was the 2023 Preakness Stakes, considered one of the major horse racing events in the world. This Bob Baffert-trained racehorse, who was ridden by the talented jockey John Velazquez, crossed the finish line at 1:55.12 ahead of the second placer Blazing Sevens.

Newgrange

Newgrange started his horse racing career undefeated. Unfortunately, he didn’t keep the title for long.

However, in his recent race on the 2023 San Antonio, Newrange proved to the equine world that he still has the power, agility, and strength to end a race as number one. It isn’t just the title that earned him a spot in the Pegasus race but also how he won the San Antonio Stakes.

O’Connor

O’Connor proved that he’s a good contender when he won the last two races he participated in last year: the 2023 Fayette Stakes and the 2023 Harlan’s Holiday. He also participated in Harlan’s Holiday in 2022, but he failed to grab the title.

Despite his loss, he still qualified for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup. That said, his victory at the Harlan’s Holiday last year is a huge factor that puts him on the invitee list for this year’s Pegasus World Cup.

Saudi Crown

The next thoroughbred invited to the Pegasus World Cup this year is Saudi Crown. While he has shown promise, Saudi Crown actually faced a significant loss during the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic, failing to cross the finish line first. Instead, he ends up in 10th place.

Before that loss, he dominated the 2023 Pennsylvania Derby and showed the world what he’s capable of on the racetrack. His performance at the Pennsylvania Derby lingers in the minds of the fans and possibly became his golden ticket to the 2024 Pegasus World Cup.

Señor Buscador

Another racehorse that may run the Pegasus World Cup 202 is Señor Buscador. He was second to Hoist the Gold in the 2023 Cigar Mile, where he showed promising performance despite his loss.

His other victories include the 2023 San Diego Handicap, the 2023 Curribot H., and more. He showed great determination in all his races, even though he fell short on most of them. However, he still managed to earn him a spot in the Pegasus race.

Skippylongstocking

Another invitee with a full-on-track experience is Skippylongstocking. This thoroughbred already ran twenty races and won 6 of them. His latest victory was the 2023 Charles Town Classic, where he defeated O’Connor and Dash Attack.

Under the guidance of jockey Tyler Gaffalione, the four-year-old bay colt easily bested his competitors by a distance of five lengths. He completed the course in a swift one minute and 1.37 seconds, showcasing a commanding performance.

Trademark

Last but not least, one of the invitees of the prestigious Pegasus race is Trademark. His last race was the 2023 Clark Stakes, where he snagged the title.

It was a close fight against his runner-up, First Mission. But with his power and speed, he manages to cross the finish line first. That alone is enough of a determining factor for being invited to the Pegasus World Cup.

Final Thoughts

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup is set to be an exhilarating race with a line-up of highly accomplished horses. Each contender brings a unique blend of speed, stamina, and strategy, promising a spectacle of racing prowess. Regardless of the outcome, each horse in this impressive roster is a testament to the spirit and vitality of the equestrian world.