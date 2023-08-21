15 Free Medical School Scholarships for the US and International Students

Details

Choosing to pursue a career in medicine is a laudable endeavor that calls for commitment, effort, and, regrettably, a sizable financial investment. Due to the hard schedule and tough curriculum of medical school, it can be difficult for future doctors to juggle their studies with their financial obligations.

However, many scholarships have requirements that must be met, such as showing interest in giving back to a particular community or having a certain citizenship or residence status.

We strongly advise you to thoroughly review each scholarship's website and application materials to see whether you qualify. You might have an advantage during the selection process by doing even a little research about the company or program awarding the scholarship.

The good news is that, in 2023, there will be a wide range of medical school scholarships available for both local and foreign students, lessening their financial load and allowing them to concentrate on their academic and professional development.

We have listed 15 Free Medical School Scholarships for the US and International students here, providing students the tools they need to succeed without going broke.

1. John Hopkins University Medical School Scholarships

Amount: Varies

Eligibility: Open to both US and international students with outstanding academic records. Requirements include standardized test scores, essays, and letters of recommendation.

Application Process: Students can apply through the university's scholarship portal.

Link: John Hopkins University Medical School Scholarships

2. AMA Foundation Physicians of Tomorrow Scholarship

Amount: $10,000

Eligibility: US citizens or permanent residents currently enrolled in an accredited medical school. Applicants should demonstrate financial need and a commitment to the goals of the AMA.

Application Process: Online application submission including an essay, transcript, and financial documents.

Link: AMA Foundation Physicians of Tomorrow Scholarship

3. Herbert W. Nickens Medical Student Scholarships

Amount: $5,000

Eligibility: Underrepresented minority medical students in the US who have demonstrated leadership and commitment to addressing the health care needs of underserved populations.

Application Process: Application form, letters of recommendation, and personal statement submission.

Link: Herbert W. Nickens Medical Student Scholarships

4. Tylenol Future Care Scholarship

Amount: $5,000 - $10,000

Eligibility: US and Canadian citizens pursuing healthcare-related degrees, including medical school. Academic excellence, community involvement, and leadership qualities are considered.

Application Process: Online application with essays, transcripts, and letters of recommendation.

Link: Tylenol Future Care Scholarship

5. Golden Key Scholarships and Awards

Amount: Varies

Eligibility: Members of the Golden Key Honor Society who are enrolled in medical school. Different scholarships focus on academic achievement, leadership, and community service.

Application Process: Online application through the society's website.

Link: Golden Key Scholarships and Awards

6. The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans

Amount: Up to $90,000

Eligibility: New American (immigrant or child of immigrants) pursuing graduate studies, including medical school. Academic excellence, creativity, and a commitment to the US are valued.

Application Process: Detailed online application, essays, transcripts, and recommendations.

Link: The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans

7. The Kaiser Permanente Health Care Career Scholarship Program

Amount: Up to $20,000

Eligibility: Students from underrepresented backgrounds pursuing a healthcare-related education, including medical school. Financial need, academic achievement, and community involvement are factors.

Application Process: Online application with essays, recommendations, and transcripts.

Link: The Kaiser Permanente Health Care Career Scholarship Program

8. David Geffen Medical Scholarships

Amount: Full tuition

Eligibility: Exceptional medical students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Selection is based on merit, and no separate application is required.

Application Process: By invitation after acceptance to the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Link: David Geffen Medical Scholarships

9. The Hispanic Scholarship Fund

Amount: Varies

Eligibility: US citizens or permanent residents of Hispanic heritage. Various scholarships available for undergraduate and graduate students, including those pursuing medical degrees.

Application Process: Online application, transcripts, and additional documents as required.

Link: The Hispanic Scholarship Fund

10. National Health Service Corps Scholarships

Amount: Full tuition, monthly stipend, and more

Eligibility: US citizens pursuing primary care health professions, including medical school. Commitment to working in underserved communities, post-graduation is required.

Application Process: Online application, essays, references, and interview for finalists.

Link: National Health Service Corps Scholarships

11. Albert W. Dent Graduate Student Scholarship

Amount: $5,000

Eligibility: Underrepresented minority students pursuing a healthcare management graduate program, including medical school. Academic achievement, leadership, and commitment to healthcare management are considered.

Application Process: Online application, transcripts, and recommendations.

Link: Albert W. Dent Graduate Student Scholarship

12. Herbert S. Waxman Clinical Skills Center Scholarships

Amount: $1,000 - $5,000

Eligibility: Medical students attending an accredited US medical school who demonstrate financial need.

Application Process: Application form, financial documentation, and personal statement submission.

Link: Herbert S. Waxman Clinical Skills Center Scholarships

13. The Indian Health Service Scholarship Program

Amount: Varies

Eligibility: US citizens of American Indian and Alaska Native heritage pursuing various health professions, including medical school. A commitment to serving Native communities is required.

Application Process: Online application, transcripts, references, and interview.

Link: The Indian Health Service Scholarship Program

14. Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) - Military Scholarships

Amount: Full tuition, stipend, and more

Eligibility: US citizens interested in serving as healthcare professionals in the Army, Navy, or Air Force. Medical school students commit to military service post-graduation.

Application Process: Enlistment in the respective military branch, followed by the scholarship application.

Link: Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP)

15. American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) Scholarships

Amount: Varies

Eligibility: Medical students who are AMWA members and demonstrate leadership, academic excellence, and a commitment to women's health issues.

Application Process: Online application, essays, recommendations, and AMWA membership.

Link: American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) Scholarships

Final Words

These medical school scholarships in 2023 provide a ray of light for aspiring physicians, whether they are from the United States or overseas, since the price of a medical degree continues to grow.

The variety of choices accommodates different origins, accomplishments, and interests, guaranteeing that every deserving student has the opportunity to follow their aspirations free from the restrictions of financial obligations.

Students may set themselves up for a bright future in the medical industry by taking advantage of these chances and putting their whole effort into their studies and the advancement of healthcare.