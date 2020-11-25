Branded Voices

10 Activities to Do in SD This Season

San Diego is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States. It’s known for its beautiful weather, stunning beaches and fun venues. Even the winter months can be a great adventure, even if you can’t get in the water. You can still enjoy sailing tours of San Diego, the world-renowned zoo and the beaches. Here are some winter activities that your entire family will love.

1. Liberty Market

Enjoy local artisans who provide culinary delights, wine and beer, fashion and art in this marketplace that focuses on San Diego culture. Take your time to browse through the shops. Enjoy a meal. Try out a new brew.

2. Whale Watching

A San Diego boat charter gets you out on the ocean to take in the great weather and to get closer to nature. It’s almost a given that you’ll see whales, dolphins and sea lions and a lot more. Whales migrate through the area in the winter to get to warmer waters.

3. Visit the Zoo

The San Diego zoo is internationally recognized as one of the best zoos in the world. It’s a wonderland of animals and botanicals that enjoy the mild climate. You could spend days taking in all the zoo has to offer.

4. Go to the Beach

It may be a bit too cold to swim, but the beaches have so much to offer beyond water sports. The best time of day to enjoy the beach is sunset when Mother Nature takes out her palette and paints a beautiful sky. Winter is a great time to explore the tide pools when there are more low tides to bring in sea life.

5. Rent a Car - Better Yet a Convertible

Take a drive through one of the scenic highways to catch the best views of the coast. Start in Point Loma, pass through Harbor Island and stop in Ocean Beach to walk the pier.

6. Balboa Park

Balboa Park is home to gardens, trails, performing arts and 16 museums. Even if you only walk around to enjoy the architecture, there’s plenty to do and see. It’s an exciting place with plenty to keep you busy for your entire visit.

7. Visit Old Town

Grab a margarita in this section of town that features traditional Spanish Architecture and authentic Mexican cuisine. Enjoy the walking tour that lets you learn about the birthplace of California.

8. Take a Trolley Tour

Hop on/off of a trolley that takes you around to the best San Diego has to offer. During the winter season, you can enjoy night tours to see the lights. Let someone else do the driving and give you information about the area to help you know the best spots to explore.

9. Go to Seaport Village

Ride an antique carousel. Enjoy a picnic. Fly kites. On the weekend, you can even listen to live music in the park.

10. Take a Private Charter

Enjoy private dining San Diego on a boat that lets you enjoy ocean views, classic cocktails and a fine-dining experience on the high seas.

Schedule your magical night now.