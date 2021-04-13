FDA and CDC Pauses the Use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON — Out of an abundance of caution, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended on Tuesday the immediate pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review data.

This action comes after six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All six cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 49 and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days being vaccinated, according to a CDC statement released on Tuesday. One woman died, and a Nebraska woman is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

The CDC statement says people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Johnson & Johnson issued a statement that said there is “no clear causal relationship” identified between blood clots and the vaccine. The pharmaceutical company says it is working closely with regulators to assess the data.

According to Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, this announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date.

Zients went on to say the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans.

“Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines,” Zients said in statement released this morning from the White House. “We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

The majority of the United States’ Covid-19 vaccine supply comes from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The two companies distribute 23 million doses a week. To date, there have been no significant problems with the two vaccines.

