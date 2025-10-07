Supreme Court Declines to Hear Oak Flat Case, Advocates Vow to Continue Fight

Details By Levi Rickert October 07, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to reconsider a case seeking to protect Oak Flat, a site sacred to the Apache people, delivering a setback to tribal leaders and environmental advocates. Despite the decision, those leading the fight to preserve the land say their legal and political efforts are far from over.

In a statement released Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, advocates emphasized their ongoing legal challenges, noting that three other cases aimed at safeguarding Oak Flat are still moving through the courts. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments on January 7, 2026. Supporters also plan to continue lobbying Congress, the President, and federal agencies to halt any actions that would lead to the destruction of the sacred site.

“Oak Flat deserves the same respect and protection this country has long given to other places of worship,” the statement read.

Wendsler Nosie Sr., a leading voice in the fight to protect Oak Flat, expressed deep disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision while reaffirming his commitment to the cause.

“First, thank you everyone for all the hard work. You have been a blessing to us all in our country,” Nosie said. “Most importantly deep within us we knew, but now we definitely witness the truth of this country, by the Supreme Court taking no action. What is evil created the unfairness, not just to us human beings but to all of God’s creations.”

Nosie criticized corporate interests and capitalism, which he said are driving the destruction of sacred lands. “We must defend what is spiritual, holy and God’s greatest gift to us all — our Mother,” he continued. “Today is a new day for me as I now take the blessings from Usen (God), to walk the footsteps of the purpose I was blessed with and no longer be a captive.”

Advocates said the decision reveals the U.S. government’s “true intentions” toward Indigenous communities. “America has shown us the government’s true intentions — we are unheard and ignored once again,” the statement concluded. “Our judicial system’s voice is muted by capitalism. The ultimate destruction of Mother Earth has been given permission as if they control her. She supplies our lives, not the reverse. Such a sad reality.”

Despite the setback, tribal leaders and their supporters maintain that the legal, political, and moral fight to save Oak Flat is far from over.

