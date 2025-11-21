Mark Macarro Re-elected President of the National Congress of American Indians

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert November 21, 2025

SEATTLE — It took two rounds of voting, but in the end, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) re-elected Mark Macarro to serve as president of the oldest and largest Native American organization on Thursday.

First elected the 24th president of NCAI in November 2023 at the organization’s annual convention in New Orleans, Macarro beat two other candidates who vied for the presidency: Jacqueline Pata (Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska) and Nez Perce Chairman Shannon Wheeler.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

During the first round of voting, Macarro garnered 49 percent of the vote to 33 percent for Pata and 18 percent for Wheeler.

Macarro won a majority in the second round of voting against Pata with 60 percent of the votes cast by NCAI delegates.

Macarro is the longtime tribal chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians in Southern California. He was first elected to the Pechanga Tribal Council in 1992 and has served in leadership ever since, guiding the tribe with a vision of strengthening political self-determination, tribal sovereignty, and economic self-sufficiency — all while preserving Pechanga’s distinct cultural identity.

A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, Macarro has served on the boards of the Indian Gaming Association, the Native American Rights Fund, and California’s Truth and Healing Council.

During a ride on Air Force One in October 2024, Macarro spoke with President Joe Biden about granting clemency for Leonard Peltier (Turtle Mountain Ojibwe), a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) who is serving two consecutive life sentences for his conviction in the 1975 killing of two FBI agents, Jack R. Coler and Ronald A. Williams, on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

President Joe Biden and NCAI President Mark Macarro on Air Force One. (Photo/Courtesy)

At the time, Biden was noncommittal about any action he would take on behalf of Peltier but thanked Macarro for raising the case.

As a result of Macarro’s advocacy and bringing the case directly to the president of the United States, Biden commuted Peltier’s sentence to home confinement just before leaving office. Peltier was released from federal prison in February and now lives on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

The National Congress of American Indians, founded in 1944, is the oldest and largest organization representing American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments. Based in Washington, D.C., NCAI advocates for the protection of tribal sovereignty, treaty rights, and federal trust responsibilities while advancing policies that support the health, safety and well-being of Native peoples. The organization serves as a unified voice for hundreds of tribal nations and works with federal agencies, Congress and the White House to address issues ranging from economic development and public safety to education, health care and cultural preservation.

In a speech to the NCAI general assembly on Wednesday, Macarro said he is committed to steady leadership.

“I am committed to respectful nation-to-nation engagement, and I am committed to ensuring that NCAI remains the strong, unified voice that Indian Country deserves,” Macarro said.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher