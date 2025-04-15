Cheyenne River Youth Project Provides Trips to Welcoming the Thunders Ceremony & Pipestone National Monument

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project April 15, 2025

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — In late March, the Cheyenne River Youth Project offered two special opportunities for youth to visit sites that are sacred to the Lakota Nation. On March 21-23, a group of teens traveled to South Dakota’s Black Hills for the annual Wakinyan Aglipi (Welcoming Back the Thunders) ceremony at Hinhan Kaga (Black Elk Peak), and on March 27-29, another group visited Pipestone National Monument in Minnesota.

According to Julie Garreau, the youth project’s founder and chief executive officer, CRYP is dedicated to providing access to sacred sites like Black Elk Peak and Pipestone throughout the year.

“Connection to land is essential for our long-term health and well-being as Lakota people, which means we must have access to our sacred places,” she explained. “That access was severed when the reservations were established, and unfortunately, it remains limited today due to the large distances involved and the high cost of travel.

“So, we are determined to do everything we can to help re-establish and strengthen the connection our young people have with these sacred sites,” she continued. “Our Lakota culture is deeply rooted in this connection. The land is part of who we are, so it is essential to our healing and the healthy development of our children.”

On Friday, March 21, six CRYP staff members and 15 youth from the Art and Lakota Culture teen internships departed the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation for Rapid City, South Dakota, where they checked into the Ramkota Hotel. Programs Director Jerica Widow, Arts Manager Wakinyan Chief, Internship Manager Tayzia Claymore-Knight and Programs Manager Hayley Dupris chaperoned the two-night trip, with support from youth programs assistants Nation Cowins and Inalei Bulgarin.

The next morning, staff and youth were up by 6 a.m. to have breakfast and drive to the Black Elk Peak trailhead for Wakinyan Aglipi. Black Elk Peak is the highest point in South Dakota and the highest U.S. summit east of the Rocky Mountains at 7, 242 feet.

For Lakota people, the Wakinyan Aglipi ceremony acknowledges the passing of the spring equinox and celebrates the return of the nurturing rains after a long, cold, dark winter. For young people, this is a time to reflect on new beginnings, growth and the upcoming summer ceremonial season.

“For many of us, it was our first time attending this ceremony at Hinhan Kaga, and for some, it was their first visit to the mountain itself,” Wakinyan Chief said. “During the ceremony, elders and spiritual leaders spoke about the significance of Hinhan Kaga, the story about how its name came to be, the significance of the ceremony and how we were to pray for the Wakinyan to return to bring magazu (the rain) and renew life upon the land.

“When our plant relatives thrive, they give us woyute na pejuta (food and medicines),” he continued. “They also feed the animals we depend on. Wakinyan (Thunder Beings) bring destructive forces like tornadoes, hail and fires as well, so we pray for them to take pity on us. The elders and spiritual leaders spoke about the need for this during this uncertain time, when many of the things we depend on are under attack, threatening the well-being of our land and our people. They said we should pray about that, as well.”

The day incorporated a čhaŋnúŋpa (sacred pipe) ceremony at Sylvan Lake, after which the young men were asked to carry the pipe, a staff and the prayers of the people the summit for the elders who can no longer make at the hike. It was a long procession to the top, and the hiking conditions were treacherous due to ice, but the majority prevailed.

“This was such a meaningful experience for our interns,” Claymore-Knight said. “Some of them got to see other family members and friends on the hike, which definitely was strenuous. They also practiced their Lakota values by picking up trash on the trail, helping those who had fallen and saying hello to those passing by.”

The next week, three staff members, seven teens from the Lakota Culture internship and one Lakota Art Fellow departed CRYP on Thursday, March 27, for Pipestone, Minnesota, to spend the next day at Pipestone National Monument. Widow, Claymore-Knight and Bulgarin chaperoned the two-night trip.

For more than 3,000 years, Native peoples have quarried the red stone at this location to make pipes for prayers and ceremonies. The tradition continues today, making Pipestone a sacred site for many — including the Lakota people, who use the stone to make the čhaŋnúŋpa.

“This was a valuable opportunity for our young people to learn more about the significance of the site, visit the quarries, witness a quarry demonstration and work with an artist in residence,” Widow said. “They also explored the many ways our traditional Lakota values can guide them as they represent CRYP and our community on field trips, and they did a wonderful job.”

“We learned how people from all over Turtle Island come to that specific spot to mine Pipestone with only hand tools, and how it is a test of spiritual strength,” Claymore-Knight added. “We saw one spot where a man has been mining for 50 years.”

During the trip, the teens also enjoyed hiking along the Big Sioux River at Flandreau, South Dakota, and exploring Falls Park in the city of Sioux Falls.