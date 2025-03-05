The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is Ready to Partner with the Trump Administration

Tags

Details By Chairman Marshall Pierite, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana March 05, 2025

Guest Opinion. For generations, Native American Tribes have been powerful economic engines, playing a vital role in strengthening America’s economy. As the nation looks toward a more prosperous future, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe stands ready to lead efforts in revitalizing the manufacturing sector and call center industries—bringing American jobs back home and ensuring sustained economic growth.

Over the past 25 years, the United States has seen a significant decline in its manufacturing sector, shedding more than 5 million jobs, including over 40,000 in Louisiana alone. Additionally, the outsourcing of hundreds of thousands of call center positions has weakened local economies and deprived American workers of stable employment opportunities. This trend is not only unacceptable—it is reversible. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is prepared to take decisive and strategic action to restore these jobs, recognizing that strong nation-to-nation partnerships are not just beneficial but essential to the nation’s long-term economic health.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

President Trump has acknowledged the critical role of America’s Tribal Nations in the economy, prioritizing investment in tribal governments during his first term. Across the country, Native American reservations represent vast yet largely untapped economic potential, boasting a ready workforce, competitive tax incentives, and the infrastructure necessary to support significant business expansion. Indian Country can be a driving force in reshoring American jobs, and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is prepared to lead this effort with a renewed commitment to economic development and sustainability.

As Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, I have seen firsthand how tribal businesses fuel economic expansion and how job training initiatives create pathways to prosperity. A prime example is the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe’s Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, Louisiana. For over 30 years, Paragon has been a cornerstone of economic development, providing thousands of jobs to both tribal citizens and non-tribal workers across central Louisiana. Beyond employment, Paragon has invested more than $40 million in contributions and donations to support local communities, demonstrating the Tribe’s unwavering commitment to shared prosperity. Yet, our potential extends far beyond gaming. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has also been a leader in the financial services industry and has successfully operated a call center on our reservation for over 12 years, further strengthening our economic footprint.

Building on this legacy of economic leadership, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is now expanding its efforts, particularly in the textile industry—one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the United States. We are in the process of restoring and revitalizing an existing manufacturing facility to establish a cut-and-sew operation under Tunica-Biloxi Industries. This initiative is expected to generate quality jobs, increase revenue, and enhance our Tribe’s long-term economic sovereignty while making a lasting impact on American manufacturing.

However, even greater economic opportunities remain untapped. To fully realize this potential, we must empower America’s Tribal Nations to expand their economic influence and sustain long-term growth within their communities. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is committed to investing in workforce development programs and job training initiatives that equip our people with the skills necessary for long-term career success and financial independence.

America’s Tribal Nations are among the country’s greatest economic assets. Investing in shared economic prosperity is not just an option—it is a necessity for ensuring a stable, thriving national economy. We are committed to working with leaders who recognize the economic strength of Indian Country and the crucial role we play in revitalizing the American workforce and local economies. A thriving national economy depends on expanding opportunities in Tribal communities, ensuring that Native households and businesses have the resources they need to succeed. Federal programs that support Tribal governments are not merely diversity initiatives; they are rooted in the foundational government-to-government relationship between sovereign nations, aimed at fostering economic prosperity for both tribes and their non-tribal neighbors alike.

With President Trump’s leadership, we are witnessing the dawn of a new American Golden Age—an era defined by resilience, collaboration, and self-determination. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is committed to working alongside President Donald Trump and Congress to address shared challenges and create meaningful economic opportunities for all Americans, paving the way for sustained economic growth and stability.

Indian Country stands at a pivotal moment. The opportunity before us is unprecedented, but as the saying goes, an opportunity of a lifetime is only available during the lifetime of the opportunity. That time is now, and we must seize it with unwavering determination and strategic action.

Marshall Pierite is chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana.