The Senate Must Act Now to Honor Native and American Valor

Guest Opinion. As a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a Medal of Honor recipient, I have carried two profound responsibilities throughout my life: honoring my ancestors and revering the soldiers I served beside. Today, I write in support of the Hershel “Woody” Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act because it advances both. This is not simply about constructing a monument. It is about ensuring that the values of bravery, service, and unity remain at the center of our national story.
Native Americans serve in the U.S. Armed Forces at higher rates per capita than any other demographic group. Since the creation of the Medal of Honor in 1861, 32 Native service members have received this nation’s highest military honor, and countless others have risked their lives with the same bravery and commitment.
This new National Medal of Honor Monument on the National Mall will stand as a reminder to the nation of the six core virtues represented by the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship. These are the values that Native people have embodied for generations. Of the more than 40 million Americans who have served in the U.S. military, 3,528 have earned the Medal of Honor since it was established by President Lincoln 164 years ago. This monument gives all Americans the opportunity to reflect on what service truly means.
This legislation builds on unanimous support from Congress in 2021 for the monument’s creation in the nation’s capital. Earlier this year, the U.S. House unanimously passed the Monument Location Act, recognizing the significance of placing this monument where the nation gathers to remember its heroes. The design of the monument is respectful and modest, and every dollar required for its construction will be raised through private donations. No federal funds are needed or requested. The project is ready to move forward as soon as the Senate acts.
At a time when our country often feels divided, this monument will offer a powerful reminder of how Americans from every background and every tribe have worked together for a purpose bigger than themselves. Medal of Honor recipients come from every state, every race and every walk of life. The story of Native Americans in uniform is a critical part of that heritage, and it deserves to be represented in the most visible place our nation can offer.
The need to act is urgent. Previous versions of this legislation were allowed to stall in the Senate, and as a result, some of our fellow recipients, including the last living Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, did not live to see this monument become a reality. Today, many Vietnam veterans are entering their 80s and 90s. Our time to tell these stories firsthand is limited. A monument in Washington, D.C., will ensure those stories live on, long after we are gone. Very few people will serve under fire or face the kinds of dangers that earn the Medal of Honor, but every American can live by the values that our nation’s heroes represent.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee previously indicated that a hearing on this bill would occur in the spring. As Congress prepares to return from the August recess, I respectfully urge the Committee to act immediately and advance S.858. Further delay risks losing another generation of living witnesses to the values the monument is meant to preserve.
This bill is an opportunity to honor the deepest traditions of Native service, preserve a shared history, and inspire our children to live with courage, integrity and a willingness to serve.
Dwight Birdwell, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam.
