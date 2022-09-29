NATIVE VOTER SURVEY: What Issues Matter Matter Most to You?

Details By Levi Rickert September 29, 2022

To our Native American readers:

Native News Online is launching an election survey to determine what issues are most important to our tribal citizens and Native communities as we head into the 2022 midterm elections.

As one of America’s most-read Native news sources, Native News Online feels strongly that American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians should have an opportunity to give voice to the topics and issues that are important to them.

The 2022 midterm elections are important to Native Americans because the control of Congress — both in the House and Senate —is at stake. Having elected members of Congress who are favorable toward continuing the progress in Indian Country is essential for funding, services and consideration of the issues that matter most to us. Likewise, having a governor who understands Native American issues is vital for a good working relationship between our sovereign tribal nations and the state.

Our survey was developed to give you an opportunity to have your voice heard. That’s important to us at Native News Online.

To be sure, Indian Country has a voice, and always has, but we want to help beat that drum a little harder and make sure we are heard.

You can take the survey here or below in the embedded window.

Thank you for sharing your voice.

Thayék gde nwéndëmen - We are all related.

Tell Us What You Think message_text enter_name Your Name Your Email * The 2022 midterm elections take place November 8, 2022. If you’re like many, you might be wondering exactly what that has to do with you. So tell us what to report: What do you want to know about how politics and government are most impacting your life right now? * Sign me up for the daily newsletter Please verify submit Thank you for taking time to share your thoughts with us today. Please turn on javascript to submit your data. Thank you!

