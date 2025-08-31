Ensuring Skilled Hands Have the Right Tools

Tags

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr August 31, 2025

Guest Opinion. Change is not a new concept to Cherokee Nation. Our tribe’s history shows all-too-many examples of adapting to a changing world. Whether it’s social, geographical or technological, Cherokee citizens are resilient in the face of change. Key to our longevity is accepting change even as it shifts beneath our own feet but doing so on our own terms.

The latest global shift is in technology and the accelerated use of artificial intelligence, which is positioned to reshape the way all of us live and do business.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In 2024, my administration created a task force assigned to study the use of AI technology in our tribal government, how it affects our ability to govern, and how to best protect information — especially sensitive personal data about our citizens — through cybersecurity.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

The task force’s work, which is ongoing, led to our tribe’s first AI policy, which I recently signed at the Cherokee Nation Employee Technology Summit with Cherokee Nation’s Chief Information Officer Paula Starr and members of the Council. This policy is a framework for all Cherokee Nation employees and contractors to guide ethical and secure use of AI.

Equally important, this policy affirms that the Cherokee Nation will never compromise the protection of our culture, language and traditions in the face of AI.

Our language is not a commodity to replicate — it is the foundation of our tribal identity. While AI can be useful in many areas of governance and delivering critical services to our citizens, it cannot be allowed to distort nor diminish the Cherokee language and cultural knowledge entrusted to us and passed down through our precious elders. Safeguarding the Cherokee language from misuse is central to our mission as a sovereign Nation, and it will remain a guiding principle in every decision we make.

However, we want to encourage active use of new technology to further our progress and ensure we are not left behind as bystanders in this technological transformation. Our new policy makes that clear, while also providing guidelines for safe application.

First and foremost, AI is a means, not an end. It is a tool to assist in our mission, but the end user is ultimately responsible for its application. A workplace study published through Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University this year found a significant reduction in critical thinking skills in employees who overused AI tools.

This policy ensures we don’t miss the forest for the trees. Put more plainly, we don’t want employees to lose basic skills due to AI misuse or critical-thinking atrophy.

Autocorrect is an early example of basic AI that we’re all accustomed to. Like the latest AI developments, we encourage its use to improve output. It’s existence, however, doesn’t negate learning and practicing proper grammar, punctuation and writing style. Underlying communication skills remain important in the workplace and beyond.

It’s also paramount in this conversation that our information be protected. Every Cherokee service – especially programs within our health system that contain patient information – has extraordinary security to ensure the private data about our citizens is protected.

AI presents new challenges to keep that information secure. Employees cannot be allowed to open doors that risk revealing private information of our citizens. Among many other protections, all AI platforms must first be approved for use through our IT professionals.

Our approach makes that crystal clear, but it also makes violations subject to disciplinary action and even termination.

As we explore its many uses to improve government services, this policy framework is designed to instill confidence that we are moving forward safely and intentionally. With the right tools in skilled hands, Cherokee employees will continue to provide the best services for the good of the Cherokee people year after year.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher