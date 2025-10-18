Building the Foundation Our Children Deserve

Tags

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr October 18, 2025

Guest Opinion. Cherokee Nation remains deeply committed to protecting our culture, preserving our history and strengthening families for future generations. Across our reservation in northeast Oklahoma, we see both the resilience of Cherokee people and the challenges that still persist from generations of historical trauma. Among the most vulnerable are our children, who depend on us so that they feel supported and safe.

That is why the recent dedication and ribbon cutting at our new Indian Child Welfare headquarters marks such an important milestone for our Nation. For too long, this critical team of just over 100 dedicated professionals has carried out sacred work in spaces that were never built for it — offices too small for private conversations, too limited for safe family visitations, and without room for meaningful cultural programming. Yet, even in those conditions, they’ve continued to respond to thousands of monthly notifications and care for more than a thousand children at any given time, guiding families through adoptions, fostering and healing.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The work of Cherokee Nation’s ICW department restores hope, reunites families, and ensures that Cherokee children remain connected to their tribe.

The new Tahlequah ICW facility is more than just an office building: It’s both a symbol of our sovereignty and a place filled with compassion. It will be a site where staff can collaborate closely, where caseworkers and therapists can meet face to face with families in comfort and privacy, and where children can play, learn and heal surrounded by reminders about what it means to be Cherokee.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

It gives our team the space to carry out their vital mission with dignity and provides families a welcoming environment when they need it most. With more room and resources, our team can strengthen both their outreach and services — from prevention and reunification to foster support. When Cherokee citizens walk through its doors, they will see themselves reflected back — through art, language and a sense of belonging.

Yes, this expansion helps with the demand, but it is also an important act of self-determination. For generations, others decided what was best for our children. Today, we own that duty. It’s sacred, and we know that there isn’t an investment more important than nurturing the next generation. These are values that reflect who we are as Cherokee people.

We owe this to our elders who endured broken cycles and to our children who deserve a future of belonging. Together, we are building more than new offices — we are creating a sanctuary of hope and healing.

Learn more about becoming a foster or adoptive parent by visiting the Indian Child Welfare website at http://icw.cherokee.org/, calling 918-458-6900, or emailing [email protected].

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher