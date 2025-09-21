Building a World-Class Health System Through Data-Driven Strategy

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr October 21, 2025

Guest Opinion. At the Cherokee Nation, we have long been committed to building a health system that is among the best in the world. What sets our mission apart is not just the scale of the services, but also a commitment to research and transparency. By commissioning comprehensive health care studies, publishing those findings and using the results to guide policy, the Nation elevates health outcomes for our people while setting a health care model for Indian Country and beyond.

The latest set of public reports reinforces our approach. By examining telemedicine, dialysis care and Medicare coverage, the Nation has taken a hard look at how Cherokee Nation Health Services serves patients and where improvements may be made. These studies do not shy away from exploring solutions to tough challenges. They provide a roadmap for the future, showing areas for strategic investment and paths to deliver lasting change.

In telemedicine, research shows that virtual care has become indispensable, particularly for Cherokee Nation’s behavioral health offerings. We have seen rapid growth in behavioral health as stigmas wane and positive results rebuild healthy families. Telemedicine also eases many of the staffing issues we see nationally. However, barriers remain, such as reliable broadband access in rural northeast Oklahoma communities and shifting federal regulations for medical practice across state lines. Our study highlights a need for stronger infrastructure and expanded partnerships to increase telehealth access.

Our dialysis report provides clarity about the realities of offering outpatient services within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. Operating a full clinic may not yet be feasible, because many of our citizens live in rural communities across the Reservation and would experience long travel times. The research instead highlights other strategies, including increased collaboration with existing providers, utilizing home-based options, and connecting our wellness and diabetes programs to partner on prevention. These solutions represent progress built on evidence.

The Medicare study underscores the importance of both patient access and financial sustainability. The report outlines a strategy we can follow to help close these gaps. That also includes expanding prescription drug coverage and preparing for a pilot program to sponsor increased coverage in 2026. This forward-looking plan can strengthen the entire Cherokee Nation Health Services system.

Taken collectively, these isolated studies reflect a deliberate larger strategy: to collect information, identify places for improvement and share the findings publicly to guide our decisions. This process will not only create smarter policy for the future, but it builds confidence among Cherokees that their health system is evolving with a true purpose of service.

We are not standing still. This is how world-class health care is built — step by step, report by report, and always guided by the needs of our people.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

