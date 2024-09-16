Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Prepares to Kick Off Fall Season of Dance Medicine & Running Medicine

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project September 16, 2024

ZUNI , NM — September has arrived, and at the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project, that means staff and community members are eagerly anticipating the return of two popular programs. O:dip’sheh, also known as Dance Medicine, began Friday, Sept. 13 at Ho’n A:wan Park, and Running Medicine Zuni Pueblo starts Monday, Sept. 16, with a kickoff celebration at 5:30 p.m. in the Dowa Yalanne parking area.

O:dip’sheh will take place every Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the park. Created by Kenzi Bowekaty, one of ZYEP’s food sovereignty leaders, the program is designed to bring people of all ages and abilities together for more than an hour of movement, music, joy and healing.

“Participants can expect to be joined by Niiha Singers, led by Darrel Niiha; Cloud Eagle Singers, led by Glendon Toya; and Edaakie Singers, led by Arlo Edaakie,” Bowekaty said. “Any other drum groups who are willing to come and join us will be more than welcome!”

This is the second year for the intergenerational program, which resonated deeply with the Zuni community. Eighty community members registered for O:dip’sheh in 2023, with roughly 40 regulars attending each Friday.

“We’re grateful to the CDC’s Tribal Practices for Wellness in Indian Country, which has made this program possible,” said Tahlia Natachu-Eriacho, ZYEP’s executive director. “They awarded supplemental funds to ZYEP with the intention to reduce and prevent substance misuse in the community, and to address the challenge, we are leaning on the strengths of our culture.”

Each O:dip’sheh session begins with stretching and meditation, accompanied by slower songs. Then the upbeat music begins.

“O:dip’sheh uses traditional dance as an avenue to increase social and cultural connectedness while learning healthy coping skills, how to manage stress, and how to increase physical activity in a loving and encouraging space,” Bowekaty said. “I’m excited for this year’s program. When our beautiful songs are present in the beat of the drum, there is an energy that heals the soul. You can’t help but join in and enjoy the moment.”

She described O:dip’sheh as a “dance medicine circle,” and she said everyone is encouraged to participate. No experience is required.

“It was a great two-thumbs-up program, because it was like a therapy session for me,” said a 2023 elder participant. “It gave me the opportunity to come out and do what I enjoy. I looked forward to every session.”

“I enjoyed O:dip’sheh because I danced with people I didn’t know and made friends,” said a 2023 youth participant. “It was fun, and others should join because the songs we dance to give us blessings and make us feel good.”

Three days after O:dip’sheh begins, Running Medicine Zuni will kick off an impressive 11th season in Zuni . From Sept. 16 to Oct. 30, participants will meet every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to run and walk the pueblo’s community trails; all ages and fitness and ability levels are welcome.

According to Tara Wolfe, program manager, RM Zuni is expecting high enrollment this fall. The spring 2024 season attracted 75 registered participants, which was its largest season to date.

In addition to its regular get-togethers, RM Zuni will join various events held throughout the community in the coming weeks. The program’s ending celebration will take place on Oct. 30 at Ho’n A:wan park, with fun activities such as a costume contest.

Formed as a program of the Native Health Initiative in spring 2019 and made possible in partnership with ZYEP and the Zuni Veterans Office, RM Zuni is based on the understanding that running and exercise are beautiful and potent medicines for mind, body and spirit. This inclusive program’s vision is to create a culture of wellness through a supportive, loving community.

“I liked the camaraderie,” said a RM Zuni participant. “Thank you for an activity that brings multiple generations together, outside, enjoying beautiful Zuni and staying fit!”

To learn more about the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project and its programs, and for information about making donations, partnering with ZYEP, and volunteering, call (505) 782-8000 or visit zyep.org . And, to stay up to date on the latest news and events, follow the nonprofit youth organization on Facebook (/zuniyouthenrichmentproject), Instagram (@zuniyouthenrichmentproject), YouTube (/ZuniYouth), and TikTok (/zyep09)