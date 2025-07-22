fbpx
Cheyenne River Youth Project and OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to Provide Free Vision Care for Up to 900 People on Aug. 4-8 

Details
EAGLE BUTTE, SD — The Cheyenne River Youth Project and the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation will offer a free five-day Vision Clinic on Aug. 4-8 at CRYP’s campus in Eagle Butte. The clinic will serve up to 900 people ages 5 and older on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

  Licensed optometrists will provide full exams, checking visual acuity, color vision, depth perception and more. No insurance or income checks are required to participate. 

 
If corrective lenses are necessary, the Vision Clinic will make them available to participants for free. If prescribed, most glasses will be made on site for same-day pickup; some complex prescriptions may take four to six weeks to ship to CRYP.
 
All participants also will receive a free pair of sunglasses. 
 
“Clear vision is essential for learning, working and participating fully in activities at home, in school and in the community,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s chief executive officer. “We’re grateful to partner with the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to bring this vital resource to our families.” 
 
Registration is required to ensure that the Vision Clinic will have enough resources for everyone. The registration form is available online at: onesight.clinic/OS2678
 
Interested community members also can call CRYP at (605) 964-8200 or stop by the office for assistance. Please ask for Jerica Widow Jones, programs director, or
 Wakinyan Chief, arts manager.
 
Vision Clinic appointments will take approximately 40 minutes to one hour, plus a potential wait time if receiving same-day glasses. The team is skilled in working with school-aged children — if the electronic consent form is completed in advance, an adult does not need to be present.

