Gun Lake Tribe Leads Effort to Restore Threatened Sturgeon in Kalamazoo River

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 04, 2025

On Wednesday, 125 lake sturgeon were released into the Kalamazoo River (Gzigmezék Zibé) by the Match-e-be-Nash-She-Wish Band of the Pottawatomi (Gun Lake Tribe). The annual event drew hundreds of attendees, with many children taking part by gently placing the young fish—known in Pottawatomi as nmé—into the river by hand.

The sturgeon eggs were gathered earlier this spring by the Tribe’s Environmental Department using egg mats placed along the riverbed. This method allows the fish to spawn naturally—choosing the time, place, and partner—aligning with the Tribe’s cultural values of honoring the fish as relatives. The young sturgeon, or nmések, were nurtured throughout the summer at a streamside hatchery near Fennville, located in New Richmond Bridge County Park.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Unlike traditional hatcheries, this streamside facility draws water directly from the river, helping acclimate the fish to their future home and giving them a stronger start in life.

A few sturgeon from the 2024 season were kept through the winter at the Gun Lake Tribal Government campus, where staff, community members, and visitors could observe them daily. This close connection allowed for shared stories and deeper understanding of the species and its cultural significance. These sturgeon were also tagged, enabling researchers to monitor their movements across the Great Lakes and gather vital information on this vulnerable stage of life.

Once plentiful in the Great Lakes, nmé are now considered a threatened species throughout much of their range. These ancient fish can live up to 150 years, grow as long as 8 feet, and weigh as much as 300 pounds. They mature slowly—typically not until their late teens or even early thirties—and spawn only every few years (1–3 years for males, and 4–9 years for females). Historic overharvesting and the construction of dams that block access to key spawning areas are among the main challenges to their recovery.

By reintroducing and supporting sturgeon in the Kalamazoo River, the Tribe continues a reciprocal relationship that dates back generations. The nmé once sustained the Neshnabék by providing nourishment and materials. Today, the Tribe gives back—restoring and protecting the species through stewardship and cultural practice.

"The Tribal approach to sustainable management is to recognize the impact that our current actions have on the next seven generations,” said the Tribe’s Environmental Director Liz Binoniemi-Smith. “The long life of the sturgeon requires management with this forward-looking approach, and through careful conservation, we hope to support this animal that is so important culturally to Neshnabék (Anishinabe People) as well as to the Great Lakes ecosystem."

The Tribe honors the nmé as relatives—highly respected for their longevity and the wisdom they represent. As a clan animal, the sturgeon holds a revered place within the cultural and spiritual traditions of the Neshnabék.

Open to the public, the event featured a welcome address, drumming by Tribal group Sharp Feather, and traditional songs. The Gun Lake Tribe worked in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Grand Valley State University to bring the project to life.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher