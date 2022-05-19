After Hurricane Ida, Indigenous Tribal Members Face the Decision to Rebuild or Relocate

The deputy chief said since she’s of a younger generation and has young children, she understands the need to relocate. But she says she still feels conflicted.

“Some days I’m with it, some days I’m not. It’s like a culture shock to me, to go somewhere, especially when you don’t have water,” The deputy chief said. “Which that’s technically what we’re trying to do, get out of water. But when that’s all you’ve known all your life…”

For Pointe au Chien Tribe, only 12 out of 80 homes were livable immediately after the storm according to Dardar. Many people didn’t get temporary housing, such as FEMA trailers, until four months afterwards.

Federal assistance has been slow to reach many coastal Louisiana tribes — including Pointe au Chien and Grand Caillou/Dulac Band — because they are state recognized, not federally recognized. This means they can’t access the benefits offered to federally recognized tribes.

Federally recognized tribes are treated as sovereign nations within their state. They can directly negotiate aid with the federal government and can oftentimes more quickly deliver assistance to their communities. In contrast, state recognized tribes must apply for aid like regular citizens. According to FEMA’s website, federally recognized tribes can request a Presidential emergency or major disaster declaration independent of a state. State recognized tribes cannot.

Only four out of the 15 tribes in Louisiana are federally recognized, and many have been in the process of appealing for federal recognition for decades to no avail.

In the aftermath of Ida, Dardar says that she and her husband, Donald Dardar, were lucky that their house suffered only relatively minor damage. The back of their house was the only part damaged, caused by her mother-in-law’s house’s roof blowing off and colliding with their house during Ida. Her husband had installed a shingled roof after damage caused by Hurricane Gustaf in 2008 and later, he installed another metal roof on top of the shingles. This had protected them from rain damage during Ida.

“But thank God. I felt that there was a reason that my house wasn't [badly] damaged.” Theresa Dardar said. “I believe it was for me to be there for our tribal people.”

In the short term, the process of rebuilding included making sure people had enough to survive. In the days and weeks after Hurricane Ida, the Dardars worked to collect, organize, and distribute the donations that came streaming in from across the United States. Setting up the donations at the Pointe au Chien Tribal Center, they served their tribal members along with anyone else in need after the storm. From necessities like food, diapers and cleaning supplies to canisters of gas, generators and tarps, people could come in and take whatever they needed.

Sometimes, people just needed a space to sit down and talk.

“You know, they didn't have a home to visit people anymore. So, it became the meeting place,” Theresa Dardar said.

Louisiana’s high rate of coastal erosion has made hurricanes like Ida only more severe. According to New Orlean’s Hazard Mitigation Plan from 2020, Louisiana has the highest rate of wetland loss in the United States, accounting for 80% of the nation’s coastal wetland loss. The United States Geological Survey states Louisiana has lost around 1,900 square miles of land along its coast since 1932.

Since wetlands act as a buffer to reduce the wind speeds and storm surge heights of hurricanes, communities are facing increasingly higher risk from storms as the wetlands continue to disappear.

Maps hanging on the walls of the Pointe au Chien tribal center show how the lakes and bays around the community used to be well-identified. Behind Dardar’s house, there used to be enough land for her ancestors to trap animals like muskrats. Now, the area is filled with water deep enough to fish in.