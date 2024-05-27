Shiprock High School Graduates Ready to Conquer the World

Details By Navajo Nation Office of President May 27, 2024

On Friday, May 24, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren looked out to the graduates and saw years of tears and laughter that will forever be great memories.

As President Nygren took the stage in the Chieftain Pit, graduates and audience members cheered excitedly to hear the words he prepared for the students.

"We have many great leaders in our communities that come from Shiprock," said President Nygren. "I can't wait to see the changes you will make."

While President Nygren shook hands with students, congratulating them on their achievements, several students took a moment to take selfies or to give him a rubber duck as an appreciation gift for speaking at their graduation.

President Nygren wanted to ensure each student walked away motivated and eager to take on what came next.

“I was once a scared graduate,” said President Nygren. “But I was also excited to see what comes next, experience a new chapter, so take it all in.”

In total, 121 students graduated from Shiprock High School, each one of them. President Nygren was proud to have seen them take their diplomas.

“All of you know discipline and dedication, displayed when you decided to be in sports or join after-school activities. You went home to help your family haul water, chop wood, take care of your siblings, and got a job,” said President Nygren. “And after all of that, late into the night, you still pushed yourself to complete your homework. I know that discipline and dedication will carry into your next actions.”