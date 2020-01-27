Pokagon Band of Potawatomi partners with Indiana Tech on scholarship
DOWAGIAC, Mich. – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Indiana Tech today announced a new scholarship program for employees of the Tribe’s government as well as people employed by the portfolio companies managed by its investment arm, Mno-Bmadsen.
The new Pathways Scholarship Program will offer recipients opportunities to pursue degree programs that provide job skills training and open doors for career advancement, according to a news release. Those who are accepted into a degree program will receive a scholarship equal to 20 percent of the annual standard tuition rate. Other benefits include textbook rental and on-demand access to online tutoring at no charge, as well as support from Indiana Tech’s Career Center including access to job postings, internships, information sessions, career days and job-fair opportunities
“We are very excited to offer this opportunity to eligible employees who apply for enrollment and meet Indiana Tech’s admission standards,” Sam Morseau, director of the Pokagon Band Dept. of Education said in a statement.
“This truly is an exceptional program that will have a profound positive effect on the lives and careers of our eligible employees that apply and are accepted into this program,” said Matthew Wesaw, tribal chairman of the Pokagon Band. “We applaud the Pokagon Band Department of Education, Mno-Bmadsen and the leadership at Indiana Tech for working together to make this program a reality.”
“Indiana Tech is pleased to partner with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi to benefit its employees with access to quality, affordable education,” Steven Herendeen, vice president for enrollment management at Indiana Tech, said in a statement. “Our degree offerings are well-suited to helping them advance in their careers, and to continue serving their people with the highest levels of professionalism, innovation and effectiveness. Everyone at our university looks forward to helping them pursue their educational goals and reach their greatest potential.”
The mission of the Pokagon Band Department of Education is to provide opportunities to promote lifelong learning among all Tribal citizens. The Education Department also provides educational services to other Native Americans in the ten-county service area who meet the eligibility of specific federal grants.