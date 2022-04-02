New Western Michigan University Student Center Highlights Diversity and Inclusion

- Details
- By Michael Smith
-
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The new student center opening in fall 2022 on the campus of Western Michigan University features spaces intentionally designed to foster a welcoming, inclusive and student-centered space, guided by the work of an Institutional Diversity and Multiculturalism (IDM) committee.
Starting in 2018 and continuing through 2020, the IDM committee worked with diversity consultants from CannonDesign, a Chicago-based architectural firm, to plan the design and layout of the new student center. The IDM committee included representatives from across campus with a focus on students from various affinity groups, such the Black Student Union, Latino Student Alliance, Western Student Association, Graduate Student Association and Disability Student Services. The committee’s process focused on reflecting a student-first approach while still balancing use by the WMU community. Departments and services that will reside in the building continue to adopt the focus of the IDM committee in the planning process.
“WMU students desire a place where they can be themselves and share their culture and lived experiences with others,” says Paul Terzino, Bernhard Center director. “When that happens, positive engagement flows and students become enriched with learning more about the world outside their comfort zone. This is going to be a place that is welcoming, inclusive and supportive of all who enter.”
[NOTE: This article was originally published by WMU News. Used with permission. All rights reserved.]
At the center of the IDM committee's focus was creating a space that centered on student inclusion and engagement. Ideas and discussions that occurred in this collaborative group resulted in new features for the student center, including a Mosaic Affinity Space, which will be a suite of five rooms for cultural and affinity-based programs, meetings, gatherings and events, as well as a "voices wall" that will feature student photos and quotes.
The new student center will also display a gifted tribal blanket given to the University by representatives from the Three Fire Confederacy. The blanket will be located on the first level across from the WMU Bookstore and accompanied by the following Land Acknowledgment Statement:
“We would like to recognize that Western Michigan University is located on lands historically occupied by Ojibwe, Odawa and Bodewadmi nations. Please take a moment to acknowledge and honor this ancestral land of the Three Fires Confederacy, the sacred lands of all indigenous peoples and their continued presence.”
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.