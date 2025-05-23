Cheyenne River Youth Project Welcomes Local and Regional Teams for Youth Basketball Tournament

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project May 23, 2025

On Saturday, May 17, the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s Cokata Wiconi (Center of Life) Teen Center came alive with the energy of 51 middle school basketball players and more than 50 supporters. Hosted in partnership with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s Indian Child Welfare (ICWA) Program, CRYP’s Spring Youth Basketball Tournament brought together community, sport and celebration under one roof.

Two girls’ teams and three boys’ teams competed in the round robin competition; all players were in grades 6-8. Baller Nation from Mission, South Dakota, won the boys’ bracket and Sicangu Ballers, also from Mission, won the girls’ bracket.

Yet the day was about more than winning. It also was about building confidence, sharing joy and spending time with family, friends and the community.

“We wanted to do something extra fun for the kids, so we gave prizes to anyone who could make a half-court shot,” said Jerica Widow, CRYP’s programs director. “All 51 players joined this activity, and we had nine winners! They took home gift cards from Amazon, Xbox Shop and Playstation Store as well as miniature cakes.”

The CRYP team provided all 51 players with hot dogs, potato salad, fruit salad, cookies, chips and drinks for lunch. They also opened the youth project’s Keya Cafe as a concession stand for the event, serving pizza, hot wings, cheese curds and popcorn balls.

“Events like this tournament are about more than basketball,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s founder and chief executive officer. “They give young people opportunities to grow — and to feel the strength of the community behind them. Every time we create safe, healthy spaces for youth to gather in a positive environment, we’re investing in the next generation.”

At press time, the CRYP staff was busy preparing for the next basketball-related event on the youth programming calendar. On May 30, the youth project officially will kick off the summer with Midnight Basketball, one of CRYP’s most beloved traditions, and a DJ Dance.

“This is a free event for youth ages 13-18,” Widow said. “It will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and we will have plenty of refreshments. We’re excited to give our teens this opportunity to start the summer with a fun night of basketball, music, dancing and hanging out with friends.”